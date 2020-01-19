MONTREAL -- Lawyer Paul St-Pierre Plamondon announced yesterday that he is embarking on a race to succeed Jean-Francois Lisée as the Parti Quebecois leader.

He announced it on his Facebook page and specifies that he will officially launch his campaign on Jan. 28 at the Cabaret Lion d'Or de Montreal.

It is not St-Pierre Plamondon's first attempt to try to become head of the PQ. In the previous race that led to the election of Lisée, he was eliminated in the first round after obtaining 3,772 votes or 6.84 per cent of the votes cast.

However, his campaign received much attention. Lisée even appointed him as a special advisor.

So far, only Jonquiere MNA Sylvain Gaudrault has officially announced his intention to become the next leader of the PQ.