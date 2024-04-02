Part of Montreal's Highway 15 to close this weekend

Part of the southbound Highway 15 is slated to close from April 5 to 8 to allow workers to replace a section of the de la Savane overpass.

The Quebec Transport Ministry says the expressway will be closed between the Decarie interchange and the Jean-Talon entrance.

"This obstruction is likely to cause heavy congestion," officials note, adding that drivers should avoid the area. "Users who have to travel in the area are advised to allow extra time to reach their destination."

According to the ministry, the closure will start Friday, April 5, at 11:59 p.m. and end Monday, April 8, at 5 a.m.

These include:

A-40 East to A-15 South, from Friday 11:30 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m;

A-40 West to A-15 South, from Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m;

Marcel-Laurin Boulevard to A-15 South, from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m;

Exit 65 - Airport / A-520 West / Autoroute de la Côte-de-Liesse, from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m;

de la Côte-de-Liesse Road East to A-40 East, west of the Décarie interchange, Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m;

de la Côte-de-Liesse Road West to A-40 West, at Houde Street, from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Closure of de la Savane Street westbound between Décarie Boulevard north and south, from Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Detours are expected to be marked with temporary signage.

Work may be postponed, extended or cancelled due to adverse weather conditions or operational constraints.