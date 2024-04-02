MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Part of Montreal's Highway 15 to close this weekend

    Decarie Expressway
    Share

    Part of the southbound Highway 15 is slated to close from April 5 to 8 to allow workers to replace a section of the de la Savane overpass.

    The Quebec Transport Ministry says the expressway will be closed between the Decarie interchange and the Jean-Talon entrance.

    "This obstruction is likely to cause heavy congestion," officials note, adding that drivers should avoid the area. "Users who have to travel in the area are advised to allow extra time to reach their destination."

    According to the ministry, the closure will start Friday, April 5, at 11:59 p.m. and end Monday, April 8, at 5 a.m.

    These include:

    • A-40 East to A-15 South, from Friday 11:30 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m;
    • A-40 West to A-15 South, from Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m;
    • Marcel-Laurin Boulevard to A-15 South, from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m;
    • Exit 65 - Airport / A-520 West / Autoroute de la Côte-de-Liesse, from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m;
    • de la Côte-de-Liesse Road East to A-40 East, west of the Décarie interchange, Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m;
    • de la Côte-de-Liesse Road West to A-40 West, at Houde Street, from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
    • Closure of de la Savane Street westbound between Décarie Boulevard north and south, from Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

    Part of the southbound Autoroute 15 is slated to close from April 5 to 8. (Quebec Transport Ministry)

    Detours are expected to be marked with temporary signage.

    Work may be postponed, extended or cancelled due to adverse weather conditions or operational constraints.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • 'Total loss' house fire in Lucan

      About 40-50 personnel responded to the fire that started in the basement at 5618 Clandeboye Drive in Lucan while the resident had gone out for coffee.

    • Salt mine security guards on strike

      In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike. Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News