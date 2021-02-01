QUEBEC CITY -- After a break of more than a month, parliamentary business will resume in person Tuesday morning in Quebec City, with additional health measures.

Of the 125 elected members, only 37 will have access at the same time to the Salon bleu as last fall.

Masks will be mandatory inside the buildings, except for those chairing sessions or speaking.

Plexiglas has been added in all the rooms and the schedule of proceedings has been adjusted to respect the curfew.



