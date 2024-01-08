Parents entitled to reimbursement as Montreal school bus strike continues

Some parents who have been forced to find their kids alternative transport amid the ongoing Transco bus strike will be entitled to compensation from the Quebec government.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) confirmed on Tuesday that the Ministry of Education will be providing the board with reimbursements of $7 per child per day to affected parents. The payments will be retroactive to when the bus strike started, on Oct. 31, 2023.

The reimbursements apply to students entitled to bus service. Parents of students who get bused to school with other providers will be entitled to the daily amount they have paid.

Ped days and teachers' strike days are not included in the reimbursement plan, according to an email from the LBPSB. Details of the method of payment will be shared with parents next week.

On Tuesday, thousands of Montreal school children had to find alternative transport on the first day back at school since the end of the teachers' strikes while the Transco bus strike remains in effect.

Parent Carla Da Costa says she supports the bus drivers but wonders if the school boards are doing everything they can to help the children.

"A strike that lasts over two months is beyond ridiculous," she said. "Not even the strike with thousands of teachers lasted this long."

Da Costa adds the situation has been stressful for her family, even forcing them to purchase a second vehicle.

"We have received backlash from our employers for the exceptions we have had to request to accommodate this gap of service," she said. "We are lucky that we have been able to carpool with neighbours, but I know of other parents who do not have that luxury and have had to stop working, putting their jobs at risk."

The school boards insist they are just as much victims as the families.

"We have no role. We're just collateral damage," laments Mike Cohen, a spokesperson for the English Montreal School Board (EMSB).

He notes the school board is not allowed to hire another bus company because they have a contract with Transco -- not that there are many other options to choose from.

"There were a number of parents who are very upset, but there's nothing we can do for them," Cohen said.

With a snowstorm approaching Montreal this week, he adds the EMSB will probably not have to cancel classes.

"We usually have to cancel because of the buses, but the kids are making their own way now," he said of the 9,000 children left in limbo during the strike.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board sent an update to parents last week to remind them that the Transco strike is ongoing.

"We have been informed that meetings have been set for the week of Jan. 8, and we are awaiting updates from these meetings," the board reassured. "In the interim, we are continuing to offer extended supervision for families of elementary students before school and/or after school on regular school days. "

The LBPSB says it realizes the "inconveniences this situation may cause and are working with all the parties involved to try to resolve this matter as quickly as possible."