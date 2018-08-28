

The Canadian Press





Max Pacioretty acknowledged on Tuesday that he’s “concerned” about his future while talking to media during his annual charity golf tournament.

The 29-year-old winger said invitations to the tournament were only sent out at the last minute “in case something happened.”

It was an acknowledgment of the trade rumours that have followed the Habs’ captain since last season. When reports of imminent trades hit their peak during June’s NHL Entry Draft, Pacioretty changed agents.

More recently, there were reports that invitations had not been sent to members of the Canadiens’ management team, including president and owner Geoff Molson and General Manager Marc Bergevin. Both Molson and Bergevin were on hand for the event on Tuesday, as were Canadiens coach Claude Julien and new Laval Rocket coach Joel Bouchard.

Also present were former players and Pacioretty’s current teammates Jonathan Drouin, Nicolas Deslauriers, Charles Hudon and Jeff Petry.