Overnight millionaire: Montrealer wins $1.8 million slot machine jackpot
Chi Hoc Huynh's winnings constitute the biggest jackpot paid out in a Quebec casino. (Photo courtesy of Casino de Montreal/Twitter)
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 6:44AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 27, 2017 9:26AM EST
It was a $30 bet that one Montreal man will never forget.
Chi Hoc Huynh visits the Casino de Montreal three or four times a year. On December 26, Huynh placed a wager on a Grand Prix-themed slot machine, and pulled the handle.
His winnings? A grand total of $1.825 million dollars-- the largest "progressive" slot machine jackpot ever won in a Quebec casino.
Unlike most slot machines that have a fixed jackpot, in a progressive game, the jackpot rises continuously as players insert their coins.
This network pools the winnings of several linked machines within one casino.
Last April, a Laval couple collected $1.7 million in winnings from a Powerbucks slot machine -- setting the record for highest payout at the time.
Huynh, a retiree of nearly a year, celebrated the win by sharing a glass of champagne with his wife. Huynh said he plans to use his winnings to travel -- perhaps take a cruise.
In a statement, the president overseeing the operation of Quebec's casinos, Kevin Taylor, said that "2017 has definitely been a great year in the number of millionaires made in our land casinos."
Three other million-dollar prizes were won in online gambling forums his year.
