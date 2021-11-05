MONTREAL -- The federation of health-care workers is demanding that the Quebec government pay interest at the legal rate for each day that retroactive payments are overdue under the new collective agreement.

In addition, the FIQ (Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec), which represents 76,000 nurses, nursing assistants and respiratory therapists, is demanding a formal apology from Health and Social Services Minister Christian Dubé.

The federation criticizes him for his "immorality" and his "carelessness in offering any form of compensation" to FIQ members.

The Canadian Press revealed on Wednesday that FIQ members would receive late retroactive payments due to them under the new collective agreement that was concluded last June.

The payments are bonuses and lump sums that were agreed to by the parties and are to be paid retroactively, on dates predetermined in the agreement.

Not only will these amounts be paid late, but it is unclear when exactly they will be paid.

On Thursday, the ministry confirmed the delays in payment to health-care workers. It attributed them to higher workloads, both in health-care facilities and in the private companies that provide payroll software.

Dubé also confirmed that all CISSS and CIUSSS are affected by these delays.

It was the Syndicat québécois des employés de service (SQEES), affiliated with the FTQ, that had raised the flag on October 27, after being notified by some employers of these delays in payment.