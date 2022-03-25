Over 400 workers at Molson’s South Shore brewery go on strike

Around 420 workers at the Molson-Coors brewery on Montreal’s South Shore went on strike Friday, the Teamsters Union announced.

Nearly 320 of the workers had rejected 99 per cent of the beverage company’s latest offers at a union meeting held Sunday.

The workers also granted a strike mandate to Teamsters Local Union 1999, which represents them, in the same proportion.

The two parties do not agree on wage increases and on the implementation of a new layoff system that would not take seniority into account, according to the union.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on March 25, 2022.