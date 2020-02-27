MONTREAL -- Ottawa is calling for politicians at all levels of government to show more restraint when it comes to commenting on the railway crisis.

This comes after Quebec Premier François Legault claimed Wednesday that Mohawk protesters in Kahnawake were armed with dangerous assault rifles.

Legault stated he wanted to disclose the information because he needed the public to understand why provincial police had not yet moved in.

In response, the Kahnawake Longhouse issued a statement calling the premier's comments dangerous and inflammatory.

"These accusations are absolutely and totally false," the statement argued, insisting the protesters at the the rail blockade were unarmed.

Thursday, Joël Lightbound, parliamentary secretary to federal Public Security Minister Bill Blair, appealed to the entire political class to restore calm.

He noted there are "positive signs" of progress, including a meeting between the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and federal and provincial ministers in British Columbia.

Lightbound made the comments as he arrived at a parliamentary committee meeting in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2020.