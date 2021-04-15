MONTREAL -- A light-rail (REM) station will be built at Montréal-Trudeau airport after all, as an agreement has been reached between Quebec City and Ottawa on this project, worth approximately $600 million.

Unveiled Thursday after several weeks of negotiations, the financial package includes a loan of up to $300 million from the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), $100 million from Transport Canada and a $100 million loan from the Legault government.

Aéroports de Montréal's (ADM) total contribution could reach $100 million. The organization will also repay the loans made by CIB and Quebec.

The announcement, which took place virtually, was attended by three federal government representatives, two Quebec ministers, the head of the CIB, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and the head of ADM.

Initially, the bill for the station was to be paid by the operator and manager of Montreal-Trudeau and Mirabel airports, but the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to cripple the airline industry, has changed that.

Earlier this year, ADM said it needed a boost from various levels of government to make the project happen. The organization said it had already incurred $45 million in costs in the preparatory phase of construction, which will be included in its contribution.

The first phase of the REM, a 26-station project currently valued at $6.5 billion but likely to be revised upwards, is intended to link downtown Montreal to Montreal-Trudeau airport.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021