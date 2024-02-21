MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Osheaga unveils full 2024 line-up with Renee Rapp, Sza and more

    Osheaga
    Osheaga has unveiled its full 2024 line-up, including previously announced headliners Noah Kahan, Green Day and Sza.

    Joining them will be other big names like Renée Rapp, The Smashing Pumpkins and Hozier.

    Festival organizers revealed the complete line-up on Wednesday.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by OSHEAGA (@osheaga)

    Osheaga is set to take place from Aug. 2 to 4 at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

    Tickets start at $395 for general admission and $1,620 for the festival's platinum level.

