MONTREAL -- The Orange Montreal metro line between Lionel-Groulx and Henri-Bourassa stations was down due to a train breakdown for part of the moving.

Normal service returned shortly after 11 a.m..

Normal métro service #stminfo T — Ligne Orange (@stm_Orange) October 14, 2020

Up-to-date information on metro and public transit system throughout Montreal is available on the STM twitter account.