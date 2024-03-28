Opposition parties irked at Ottawa, CAQ after federal housing announcement

The Parti Québécois (PQ) has roundly denounced the federal government's "interference" in Quebec's areas of jurisdiction in relation to its housing announcement.

Québec solidaire (QS) and the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) claimed that it was Premier François Legault's fault that Ottawa wanted to take action in this area.

The PQ argued that "Justin Trudeau is a pyromaniac firefighter" because "Ottawa is at the root of the housing crisis" because of its immigration policies.

"Obviously, it makes François Legault look bad for his inaction on this issue," added PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

According to QS, "François Legault has rolled out the red carpet for Justin Trudeau to interfere in Quebec's jurisdiction," since he has abandoned Quebec's tenants.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced a series of measures to help Canadian tenants.

The package includes $15 million for provincial legal aid organizations that help tenants defend themselves against unfair rent increases and "renovictions."

The federal government also wants to create a Canadian Charter of Tenants' Rights that would require landlords to provide a history of all rents paid. They also want to create a uniform lease across the country.

The Legault government was quick to denounce a "new invasion of Quebec's areas of jurisdiction."

However, the PLQ was more cautious than the other opposition parties, saying it wanted more details before taking a clear position.

Pressed on whether there was interference from the federal government, Liberal MNA Virginie Dufour said: "There are elements that are unacceptable in what was proposed on Wednesday, including imposing a lease. This cannot be done in Quebec."

In her opinion, however, there are other elements in what Ottawa announced that could "be interesting."

The Liberal MNA added that the federal government had no choice but to act in this area.

"If we are here to talk about it, it is because the Legault government has taken no action to stimulate construction," she maintained.