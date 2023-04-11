Opposition councillors call for environmental sampling stations for Montreal's 'black lung' in the East

Montreal's opposition party Ensemble Montreal wants the Plante administration to install environmental sampling stations in Montreal's East End to prevent it from becoming the 'black lung' of the city. SOURCE: Ensemble Montreal Montreal's opposition party Ensemble Montreal wants the Plante administration to install environmental sampling stations in Montreal's East End to prevent it from becoming the 'black lung' of the city. SOURCE: Ensemble Montreal

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon