

CTV Montreal staff





Hampstead city council may have voted to approve an apartment development project but opponents are still fighting to stop it, serving Mayor Bill Steinberg with a lawyer’s letter on Thursday.

The group claimed Steinberg broke the law by vetoing a different council vote against the project last month.

That project would see the tenants of two apartment buildings on Cote-St-Luc Rd. evicted and the structures demolished to make way for luxury condos.

Earlier this month Steinberg cast the deciding vote to approve the project. A previous had been held in July but Steinberg vetoed it, saying a city councillor had missed the city council meeting due to illness.

According to resident Marie Pontini, who is among the group against the condo development, Steinberg’s veto violates the Cities and Towns Act, which says the mayor can only veto projects the town council has approved.

“He’s making a mockery of the politics and of democracy and also of the law,” she said. “For me, it was really disgusting and it feels like for him, he has every right, that’s his city and he’s doing whatever he wants. That’s the feeling it gave me.”

Steinberg did not respond to requests for comment.

A public hearing on the project is scheduled for Aug. 19.