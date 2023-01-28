One of Canada's 'most wanted' arrested in Mexico for alleged pimping and sexual offences

A Laval, Que. man considered one of Canada's most wanted criminals has been arrested in Mexico on allegations of pimping and serious sexual offences.

A Canada-wide warrant had been placed for Blake Charbonneau's arrest, with a reward of up to $50,000 offered last year for information that could lead to his capture.

Charbonneau will appear at the Quebec City courthouse to face charges of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for a fee (including from minors), and aggravated sexual assault. He is accused of victimizing several people, according to a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) press release.

Blake Charbonneau

Charbonneau was arrested by Mexican authorities and brought to Toronto, and then finally transferred to the custody of the SQ's integrated pimping squad.

In 2022, the squad partnered with Canada's Bolo program the amplify their search for Charbonneau nation-wide.