MONTREAL -- A man was stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough Thursday night.

Police received a call at around 8:30 p.m. that a person had been stabbed in the upper body on Saint-Germain Street, near Rachel Street.

The victim was transported to hospital and his condition remains unknown.

Officers arrested a man at the scene and brought him to a nearby detention centre.

Saint-Germain Street has been closed between Rachel and Sherbrooke streets as investigators survey the area.