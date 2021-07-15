Advertisement
One man arrested, victim in hospital after Thursday night stabbing in Montreal
Published Thursday, July 15, 2021 9:44PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 16, 2021 6:56AM EDT
A man was stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.
Police received a call at around 8:30 p.m. that a person had been stabbed in the upper body on Saint-Germain Street, near Rachel Street.
The victim was transported to hospital and his condition remains unknown.
Officers arrested a man at the scene and brought him to a nearby detention centre.
Saint-Germain Street has been closed between Rachel and Sherbrooke streets as investigators survey the area.