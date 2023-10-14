One killed in triplex fire in Sherbrooke, Que.

A fire in a triplex on Kennedy Street North in Sherbrooke has claimed one life.

A neighbour called 911 at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday evening to notify emergency services that the apartment building was in flames.

A body was found in the rubble and was pronounced dead on the spot, Sherbrooke police(SPS) said in a news release on Saturday morning.

The firefighters' response ended at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The fire scene was protected.

Investigators and a forensic identification technician, assisted by the fire inspector, will be deployed to the scene to further the investigation.

The cause of the fire and the identity of the victim have not been released.

There will also be a coroner's inquest to clarify the causes and circumstances of the event.