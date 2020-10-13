MONTREAL -- Police are asking people in the Montreal area for help in locating a senior suffering from Alzheimer's disease who disappeared late Monday afternoon.

Elizabeth Morrison, who is 71 years old, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. in a residential centre located in the Rosemont-Petite-Patrie borough. She travels by foot and may have difficulty finding her bearings.

Morrison, a white-skinned woman, is 4"9 tall and weighs 108 lbs. She has blue eyes and gray hair and speaks French. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a short pink coat with a hood, a beige wool sweater, dark denim pants, and purple running shoes with a black and white sole. She is said to regularly frequent McDonald's restaurants.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Morrison is being asked to call 911.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) reported late on Tuesday that an 84-year-old who also suffers from Alzheimer's disease was found shortly after a notice of her disappearance was published.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2020.