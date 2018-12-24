

CTV Montreal





One person was killed and another injured by gunfire in St-Leonard on Monday morning.

Police received a call about the shooting a 11:40 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found two victims. One, a 38-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene, while the other, a 41-year-old male, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

An SPVM spokesperson said both victims were known to police.

A police perimeter was erected in the area.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made.