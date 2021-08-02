MONTREAL -- One person has died and at least four people were injured Monday after gunshots were fired towards a residential building in Montreal's east end.

Montreal Police (SPVM) responded to several calls at around 7 p.m. reporting the shots near 54th Avenue on Perras Boulevard in Riviere-des-Praries.

One of the victims was reported dead at 9:30 p.m. Officers are now treating incident as a homicide.

The condition of the other four injured victims is unknown.

(Image courtesy of Antoinette Delli Compagni)

Borough Mayor Caroline Bourgeois wrote on social media shortly after the incident.

"My team and I are in touch with the SPVM to shed light on tonight's events," she wrote. "All efforts are being made to restore calm to the area, it is our priority."

The area has been taped off while investigators survey the scene.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated