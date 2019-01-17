Featured Video
Olympic Snowboarder Max Parrot undergoing cancer treatment
Max Parrot was in hospital in December, 2018. He has since been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 1:30PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 17, 2019 1:33PM EST
Canadian snowboarding champion Max Parrot has been diagnosed with cancer.
Parrot fell ill in December and was subsequently diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma after having a biopsy on a lymph node.
Photos posted to Parrot's social media accounts show the scar on his neck.
This form of cancer affects the lymphatic system and can affect people of any age, although it's most commonly diagnosed in those between 15 and 30 years old.
Symptoms include painless swelling of lymph nodes, persistent fatigue, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss.
For Parrot, the first symptoms were incessant itching that began in September 2018, following by the realization that he had a lump on his neck in November.
He has early stage (IIA) cancer and had his first chemotherapy treatment last week. Chemotherapy treatment will continue every other week for the next six months.
Parrot, from Bromont, Quebec, is 24 years old.
His first and only competition this season was in Beijing in November. On Thursday Parrot said that he will not be competing again this season, and likely not be competing this year.
Parrot is a three-time X Games champion and won a silver medal for Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
