Olympic Parc sports centre closed due to fire damage
The sports centre at the Olympic Parc is closed this weekend after fire and water damage caused by a blaze early Thursday morning.
The fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. near the Olympic Stadium (Big O) tower.
The Montreal fire department (SIM) said the cause of the fire is still unknown and that the file has been transferred to the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad.
The Olympic Parc sports centre said that the significant water and smoke damage means the the centre will be closed at least until Monday.
"A major cleaning operation of the premises and ventilation systems has also been deployed since this morning (Thursday) to remove any traces of water and smoke, which has been greatly compromised," the sports centre said in a news release.
All classes and activities are postponed, including swimming lesson registration.
The centre promises that those signed up for classes or with memberships will not lose any days.
"The fire that happened is an exceptional event and out of our control," the centre said. "We count on your usual cooperation to show understanding and patience with our staff who, like you, are affected by this situation."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
Russia detains 11 in an attack on Moscow concert hall that killed at least 115
Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 115 people dead.
Fill up your gas tank and prepare to wait. Some tips to prepare for April's total solar eclipse
Small towns and rural enclaves along the path of April's total solar eclipse are steeling for huge crowds of sun chasers who plan to catch a glimpse of day turning into dusk in North America.
The Millionaire Murders I travelled to Dominica to learn what happened to Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand
W5 travels to Dominica to investigate the brutal murders of Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand -- two beloved Montrealers who were well known and admired in Quebec's creative circles.
B.C. man 'so grateful' to SPCA as it prepares to remove hundreds of cats from his property
The man whose property was the subject of a fundraising appeal from the BC SPCA on Friday says he's "so grateful" the agency is taking in the more than 200 cats and kittens that are currently living with him.
The UN Security Council is set to vote on a resolution demanding a Ramadan ceasefire
The UN Security Council is set to vote on a resolution demanding a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, but the United States warned the measure could hurt negotiations to halt Israeli-Hamas hostilities.
Kamala Harris to tour blood-stained building where 2018 Florida school massacre happened
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday is expected to tour the blood-stained classroom building where the 2018 Parkland high school massacre happened, accompanied by victims' relatives who are calling for stricter gun laws.
Russia launches sweeping attack on Ukraine's power sector, a sign of possible escalation
Russia unleashed one of its most devastating attacks against Ukraine's electric sector on Friday, an aerial assault it said was retaliation for recent strikes inside Russia and which could signal an escalation of the war.
Parents file $1.5M lawsuit after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
Parents of Montreal-area high school students whose artwork was allegedly listed for sale online by their art teacher have officially filed a lawsuit.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
New details released about Ontario’s new provincial park
The province has released a first look at its proposal for a new operating provincial park, including a potential boundary expansion, integrated trail network, and name change.
-
Toronto business owner worried about insurance claims after series of break-ins
A North York business owner says she's constantly worried her business will be broken into after experiencing a series of break-ins within the last year.
Ottawa
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
OPP investigating 'suspicious death' south of Ottawa
The Ontario Provincial Police says officers are currently on scene investigating what they call “a suspicious death” in the village of Athens,120 kilometres south of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa Hospital first in Canada to try new therapy for chronic joint infection
A research team led by one of the Ottawa Hospital's physicians has treated the first patient in Canada with a new therapy for joint infection.
Atlantic
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
Former N.B. chief medical officer of health dies after battle with cancer
The former chief medical officer of New Brunswick died on Friday in Fredericton.
-
More than 30 cm of spring snow expected for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares the latest information on spring snow expected for parts of the Maritimes this weekend.
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
Northern Ontario
-
The Millionaire Murders
The Millionaire Murders I travelled to Dominica to learn what happened to Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand
W5 travels to Dominica to investigate the brutal murders of Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand -- two beloved Montrealers who were well known and admired in Quebec's creative circles.
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
LIVE AT 2 P.M.
LIVE AT 2 P.M. Where to watch late Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini's celebration of life Saturday
A celebration of life for late Greater Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini is being livestreamed on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca on Saturday at 2 p.m.
London
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
Three people sent to hospital after morning apartment fire in east London, Ont.
A mattress fire in east London, Ont. has sent three people to hospital to be treated with smoke inhalation.
-
Man arrested for allegedly pointing a firearm in east London, Ont.
A London man has been charged after London police responded to a weapons investigation in the east end of the city Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
-
Teen facing weapons charge after BB gun seized during weapons investigation at Kitchener high school
A 16-year-old boy has been charged after reports of a firearm at a Kitchener high school.
-
March Madness: More grains of sand on earth than odds of picking the perfect bracket, says Waterloo statistician
Just one day into this year’s March Madness tournament, a handful of upsets are breaking hearts and busting brackets.
Windsor
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate pair of break and enters
Chatham-Kent police were called to two addresses on Raleigh Street Friday morning for reports of two break and enters.
-
Windsorites in store for cold weekend
Snowy conditions will be subsiding Saturday, but it’s expected to stay cold in southwestern Ontario.
Barrie
-
Ontario invests more than $9.8 million to primary care teams across 3 major regions
The Ontario government is investing more than $9.8 million to connect up to 34,000 people to primary care teams across the Simcoe, Bruce, and York regions.
-
One dead after two-vehicle collision in Mono
A young man has died following a severe collision in Mono on Friday.
-
Dump truck driver found guilty in deadly crash
The driver of a dump truck that crashed along Quarry Road in Severn Township three years ago has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death.
Vancouver
-
Pole-mounted police radar device stolen in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Mounties in Port Coquitlam are asking the public for help solving an unusual theft involving RCMP property.
-
'You don't have to suffer in silence': Surrey teacher confronts online harassment
Annie Ohana's classroom is decorated with colourful and thought-provoking posters and flags. They're part of Ohana's curriculum at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey, B.C., and meant to ignite dialogue amongst her students.
-
Parents honour son's memory as they seek answers in horrific crash
The parents of a young Langley man killed during a crash now under investigation by the police watchdog in B.C. are looking for answers in their son's death.
Vancouver Island
-
Pair arrested after separate crashes, assault with a weapon near Victoria
Mounties arrested a man and a woman on Vancouver Island after a pair of motor vehicle crashes and a reported assault on a security guard early Friday morning.
-
Pickup driver who struck 'Report Impaired Drivers' sign was impaired, B.C. RCMP say
A pickup truck driver who crashed into a "Report Impaired Drivers" sign on Vancouver Island this week appears to have been impaired, according to the RCMP.
-
One of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives returned to Canada from Puerto Rico
More than two years after being arrested in Puerto Rico, one of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives has been returned to Canada.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
'I've never forgotten 1991': Manitoba Metis Federation leader shares memories of Brian Mulroney
The head of the Manitoba Metis Federation is paying his respects to Brian Mulroney ahead of the former prime minister’s state funeral.
-
Ottawa, province commit $40M to fund Manitoba landfill search work
The provincial and federal governments are committing $20 million apiece to search a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two First Nations women.
Calgary
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
Calgary mayor meets with head of Recall Gondek campaign
The Calgary citizen who started a petition to recall Mayor Jyoti Gondek met with the city's elected leader on Friday in a 20-minute, closed-door meeting.
-
Russia detains 11 in an attack on Moscow concert hall that killed at least 115
Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 115 people dead.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
Andre Corbould leaving Edmonton city manager position on April 3
Edmonton's city manager Andre Corbould is leaving his position, the city confirmed on Friday evening.
-
Russia detains 11 in an attack on Moscow concert hall that killed at least 115
Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 115 people dead.
Regina
-
Snowbirds preparing for busy season marking 100 years of the RCAF
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are preparing for a busy 2024 season as the Royal Canadian Air Force marks 100 years.
-
'More damage than you realize': City of Regina preparing for pothole season
With spring now here, Regina is preparing for the result of melted snow: potholes.
-
Here are some of Sask.'s 'strangest' insurance fraud attempts
From a fake jewelry scam to intentionally vandalizing a vehicle, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is sharing its top five quirky insurance fraud cases of the past year.
Saskatoon
-
‘We have to know who we are’: Metis Nation-Sask. aims to introduce Indigenous identity at young age
Educators from across the province are learning how to bring Indigenous culture to the classroom. It’s part of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan’s third annual early learning and child care conference.
-
Sask. Health Authority urges measles vaccination check heading Easter holiday
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is encouraging residents to check their measles vaccination status following a recent case in Saskatoon.
-