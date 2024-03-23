MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Olympic Parc sports centre closed due to fire damage

    A fire at the Olympic Parc on March 21, 2024 resulted in the sports centre to be closed for the entire weekend. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News) A fire at the Olympic Parc on March 21, 2024 resulted in the sports centre to be closed for the entire weekend. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
    The sports centre at the Olympic Parc is closed this weekend after fire and water damage caused by a blaze early Thursday morning.

    The fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. near the Olympic Stadium (Big O) tower.

    The Montreal fire department (SIM) said the cause of the fire is still unknown and that the file has been transferred to the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad.

    The Olympic Parc sports centre said that the significant water and smoke damage means the the centre will be closed at least until Monday.

    "A major cleaning operation of the premises and ventilation systems has also been deployed since this morning (Thursday) to remove any traces of water and smoke, which has been greatly compromised," the sports centre said in a news release.

    All classes and activities are postponed, including swimming lesson registration.

    The centre promises that those signed up for classes or with memberships will not lose any days.

    "The fire that happened is an exceptional event and out of our control," the centre said. "We count on your usual cooperation to show understanding and patience with our staff who, like you, are affected by this situation." 

