YAMACHICHE, QUE -- The Olymel slaughterhouse and cutting plant in Yamachiche has been forced to temporarily close its doors after nine of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The company announced the news in a press release on Sunday, and said it had made the decision to cease operations for 14 days after consulting the regional public health department in Mauricie-Centre-du-Quebec (CIUSSS MCQ).

The temporary closure affects nearly 1,000 employees. The company said it will support its staff by providing the information they need to use government assistance programs.

According to the press release, the CIUSSS MCQ is recommending that all workers who have set foot in the factory since March 12 be placed in self-isolation.

They are asked to watch for symptoms of COVID-19, such as coughs, fever, and difficulty breathing, and to follow the physical distancing instructions to protect their loved ones.

Olymel said it is working closely with the Quebec government to develop a plan for resuming operations in a safe manner.

The closure is not expected to have any impact on the supply of pork products to food markets, however, it will have a definite impact on pork producers who do business with this plant.