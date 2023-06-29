Old Montreal restaurant targeted by arson: police
A restaurant in Old Montreal was damaged by an early-morning arson attack on Thursday.
Police (SPVM) were called to the scene on Saint-Jacques Street, near Saint-Laurent Boulevard, around 4:20 a.m.
Firefighters had noted that a restaurant window was broken and a Molotov cocktail was thrown inside.
Police say the building suffered water and fire damage. No one was in the restaurant during the fire and no injuries were reported.
An investigation by the SPVM arson squad is underway.
Canadian wildfires trigger more special air quality statements in much of Central Canada
Canadian wildfires are triggering dangerous plumes of smoke and air pollution in parts of the country, forcing many people to avoid the outdoors.
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here's why you'd better get used to it
The only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly, forecasters say.
'It's a big shock': Officials speak on UW stabbing attack that injured one professor, two students
Waterloo regional police said one person has been arrested and three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing attack inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
U.S. Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' found in Titan wreckage
The United States Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
RoseAnne Archibald ousted as AFN national chief following investigation into her leadership
Members of the Assembly of First Nations have voted in favour to immediately oust RoseAnne Archibald as national chief following an investigation into her leadership.
Connor Bedard first Pats player to be drafted 1st overall since 1980
Connor Bedard is the first member of the Regina Pats to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft since Doug Wickenheiser in 1980.
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
This planet should’ve been destroyed by its star — but somehow it survived: astronomers
Astronomers have discovered a planet that should have been destroyed when its star expanded — but somehow it survived.
Toronto
Deadline for $70M unclaimed Ontario lottery ticket expires
The deadline to claim a $70 million lottery prize has now passed, and it remains to be seen if the holder of the winning ticket was found.
Smoke improves, statement still in effect after Toronto reports worst air quality in the world
The smoky conditions in Toronto have improved but a special air quality statement remains in effect for many parts of the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday morning.
Ontario man protests at RBC headquarters claiming mistake made on his mortgage renewal
Gerald Comeau has been leading a one man protest in front of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) headquarters in downtown Toronto for the past six months.
Atlantic
Rebate debate: Will federal cheques offset the carbon tax?
Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.
-
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
New Brunswick family rallies support for their father
With help from the entire family and the community, Richard Sprague’s children are raising money to get their dad a mobility van so they can enjoy their time during his fight against cancer.
London
Knights players headed to Toronto and Philly
Oliver Bonk and Easton Cowan have both been picked up in the first round of the NHL draft.
-
Mother concerned after unsettling discovery in bagel
Mariana DaSilva and her family consume a lot of bagels for the convenience they offer, and because of certain health restrictions, the Dempster's brand has become a staple in her diet. After her weekly shopping trip however, she discovered an addition in one of the bags.
-
Document offers clues about city’s initial design and location criteria for homeless hubs
A preliminary set of criteria for service hubs for homeless Londoners was developed by city staff and frontline agencies four months ago. CTV News London recently obtained a document that details preferred zoning, location qualities and building designs.
Northern Ontario
Relief from heavy smoke, stubborn wildfire finally under control
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Wednesday, June 28.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Timmins city council agrees to hire security firm to boost safety
In the past few years, downtown business owners in Timmins have resorted to installing bars on their storefront windows, increasing surveillance and locking their doors to prevent crime.
Calgary
Calgary won’t change how long RVs can be parked on front driveways, for now
Calgarians won't see any changes to the rules for parking RVs on residential driveways any time soon.
-
Flames grab forward Samuel Honzek with first-round selection
The Calgary Flames selected Samuel Honzek with their first-round pick Wednesday night at the NHL draft.
-
Climate protests call for push to renewables as Canada deals with more heat, smoke
About 50 Calgarians gathered in the northeast on Wednesday for a climate protest.
Kitchener
-
Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
WRPS investigating reports of a Cambridge shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating reports of a shooting in Cambridge that police say left one male with non-life-threatening injuries.
Vancouver
Health minister speaks about agreement allowing St Paul’s Hospital to opt out of medical assistance in dying
After the parents of a terminally ill Vancouver woman who was denied medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital spoke out about the difficult final hours of their daughter’s life, B.C.’s health minister is responding to their concerns surrounding an agreement that allows Providence Health facilities to deny MAiD for religions reasons.
-
Man shot and killed by police inside B.C. emergency room, IIO investigating
A man was shot and killed by police inside the emergency room of a hospital in B.C. on Wednesday, sparking an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.
-
'More work to do': B.C. premier addresses extreme heat response and planning
On the two-year anniversary of the deadliest weather event in Canadian history, B.C.'s premier acknowledged that while much work has been done to respond to extreme heat events, more is needed.
Edmonton
Video of fast motorboat in Edmonton creek prompts investigation
River valley users and officials are reacting after a video surfaced on social media of a motorboat speeding down Whitemud Creek in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
Man chased, shot at while on walk with kids in west Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Ormsby Place neighbourhood.
-
Dog owners want license pulled from Edmonton vet guilty of 'systemic unprofessional conduct'
Two Edmonton women are calling for authorities to take away the license of a local veterinarian who has been sanctioned numerous times, claiming his negligence caused the death of their beloved pet back in 2018.
Windsor
John McGivney Children's Centre benefits from McHappy Day
The John McGivney Children's Centre has more money for its summer camp program and a new outdoor learning space — thanks to the McHappy day fundraiser.
-
West end resident wants elaborate encampment removed, ‘folks are on it,’ councillor says
Jason Roadie has lived in the Sandwich Town neighbourhood of Windsor for 14 years, but said quality of life on his street has plummeted after a homeless encampment popped up a few blocks away.
-
Suspect wanted for arson after allegedly setting vehicle on fire
Windsor police are looking for a suspect wanted for arson after he allegedly lit another man's car on fire during an argument.
Regina
-
Self-inflicted knife wounds the cause of police oversight investigation in Regina
The Saskatchewan Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a man stabbed himself during his arrest on Tuesday.
-
Regina residents can now rent e-scooters for about 40 cents a minute
E-scooters have rolled into Regina, and residents now have a new option when it comes to getting around the Queen city.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING | Answers to 6 questions about the Hydro Ottawa workers' strike
Around 400 Hydro Ottawa employees took to the picket lines Wednesday as they strike for a new contract with the utility. Here are answers to some common questions about the strike.
-
Social media abuzz about Ottawa's new roadkill crow sculpture
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
-
Man killed in daytime shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at approximately 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
Saskatoon
Husband of Saskatoon teacher killed at problem intersection makes plea to city council
The husband of a Saskatoon teacher who was killed by a cement truck while cycling at a busy intersection made an impassioned plea for improved cycling safety at city council on Wednesday.
-
Sask. RCMP respond to 'serious' crash between van and semi on Highway 16
Saskatoon RCMP are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16, west of Plunkett, about 110 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.
-
Beloved small town store coming to Saskatoon
A small-town favourite in Watrous will soon be opening a Saskatoon location.