Oh non! Celine Dion introduces the Boston Bruins starting line-up

Oh non! How could you?!

Certain fans of Quebec's most iconic diva may have been Google searching "AI Celine Dion Boston Bruins" on Thursday night after the legend strolled into the Bruins locker room and introduced the Montreal Canadiens' most hated rivals' starting lineup before the Bruins played the New York Rangers.

The video was posted on Boston's social media feeds.

"This is so random. I'm obsessed," reads one comment on Instagram.

Bruins coach and Montreal native Jim Montgomery introduces Dion and her two sons and the singer-songwriter half-sings the line up.

"Hei-know you're going to play," she sings, introducing Danton Heinen, as she strolls around the room while the players clap and cheer.

"Pav! You make me hungry, Pasta!" she says next referring to Bruins forward David Pastrňák.

Some commenters noted that Montreal Canadiens fans may take exception to the video.

"Suprised she can get away with this being a Quebecois," wrote one commenter on X. "We okay with this?"

Celine was spotted at the game later.

Oh yeah, Céline Dion is healing and so is nature pic.twitter.com/TA7F8P2uwY — Miguel 🌠 (@elasticdijon) March 22, 2024

Boston lost the game 5-2.