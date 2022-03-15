Officers disperse protesters during Montreal march against police brutality

Montreal police say they had to bring in the riot squad to disperse protesters during the annual International Day Against Police Brutality march Tuesday evening.

Approximately 200 protesters marched through the streets near the intersection of Atwater Avenue and Notre-Dame Street West during the protest, organized by the Collectif Opposé à la Brutalité Policière (COBP).

The group describes itself on its website as "an autonomous group that brings together people who are victims, witnesses and/or concerned by police brutality and any abuse perpetrated by the police."

"The COBP aims not only to denounce harassment, violence, intimidation, arrests and abuse of police powers and to inform people of their rights vis-à-vis the police, but also to support the victims by helping them, for example, to lodge a complaint. in ethics and to face abusive accusations," the website reads.

Manuel Couture, a spokesperson for the Montreal police, said some of the protesters hurled rocks at police officers and at commercial buildings, damaging windows of an SQDC cannabis dispensary, a Dollarama store, and a bank.

Members of the protest also set off fireworks and set trash cans on fire, he said.

Police said no arrests have been in relation to the march.