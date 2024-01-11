O blood groups: Hema-Quebec needs your donations

Héma-Québec launched a call Thursday for blood donations from people with O-positive and O-negative blood types.

The agency explains that the holiday season is often challenging for the blood supply bank as more people flock to hospital ERs.

Héma-Québec says its blood reserve is adequate, but it needs to boost its bank for groups O-positive and O-negative.

This comes as many people cancel their donation appointments due to the stormy weather conditions of the past few days.

Héma-Québec asks that any donors who cannot keep their appointments take the time to cancel them to free up the time slots for others.

The agency says it will be as flexible as possible for donors from the two target blood groups who show up without an appointment at a centre or blood drive.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 1-800-343-7264 (SANG).

Before visiting a blood drive, check your eligibility by contacting Donor Services at 1-800-847-2525, or by visiting the Héma-Québec website.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 11, 2024.