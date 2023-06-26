Nurse at Montreal seniors' home charged with sexually assaulting residents

A nurse has been fired after being charged with sexually assaulting multiple seniors at a long-term care home in Montreal.

Francisco Ferna Abarca Mena, 56, appeared in a Montreal courtroom Monday to face five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual exploitation.

He worked as a night nurse at CHSLD Angus, a private, non-subsidized seniors' residence in the city's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

The accused does not have a prior criminal record in Quebec, court records show.

A statement posted on the CHSLD’s website said it received two complaints from residents on June 5 about "inappropriate acts" allegedly committed by a night nurse. The worker was immediately suspended, and the regional health board and Montreal police were then notified.

According to the charges filed by the Crown prosecutor, Abarca Mena is accused of sexually assaulting five victims between January 1, 2022 and June 3, 2023.

The indictment alleged Abarca Mena incited the alleged victims who have a "mental or physical disability" to touch him without their consent while he "was in a position of authority or trust" or "in a position of dependency."

The CHSLD said it took immediate action.

"As soon as we were informed of the alleged acts, the nurse was suspended to allow the investigation to take place. The internal investigation quickly led to immediate dismissal and the filing of complaints with the police and his professional association," wrote Frédéric Asselin, CEO of CHSLD Angus, in the statement, which did not name the employee.

The case was forwarded to the Order of Nurses of Quebec. Police conducted their investigation the week of June 19 before the worker was arrested on June 22, according to the statement.

"We have acted swiftly to ensure everyone's safety. Alleged victims and their families have been met and given the support they need. They are also offered ongoing support," said Asselin.

"We would like to acknowledge the vigilance of our employees, who contributed to putting a swift end to such acts."