    • Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal event after he advances at the Olympics

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic slams a forehand to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their men's singles second round match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Serbia's Novak Djokovic slams a forehand to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their men's singles second round match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
    MONTREAL (AP) -

    Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from a U.S. Open tuneup tournament in Montreal after his victory over Rafael Nadal at the Paris Olympics.

    The 37-year-old Djokovic beat Nadal in straight sets on Monday at Roland Garros to reach the third round of the Summer Games.

    Djokovic had been planning to play in the National Bank Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event that begins Aug. 6. The tournament announced his withdrawal.

    Djokovic has won a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles but has never won Olympic gold.

    “While we’re disappointed that Novak will be unable to take part in this year’s tournament, we understand his decision and wish him the best at the Olympics and the remainder of his season,” National Bank Open tournament director Valérie Tétreault said.

    Roman Safiullin took Djokovic's spot in the main draw.

