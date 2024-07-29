Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal event after he advances at the Olympics
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from a U.S. Open tuneup tournament in Montreal after his victory over Rafael Nadal at the Paris Olympics.
The 37-year-old Djokovic beat Nadal in straight sets on Monday at Roland Garros to reach the third round of the Summer Games.
Djokovic had been planning to play in the National Bank Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event that begins Aug. 6. The tournament announced his withdrawal.
Djokovic has won a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles but has never won Olympic gold.
“While we’re disappointed that Novak will be unable to take part in this year’s tournament, we understand his decision and wish him the best at the Olympics and the remainder of his season,” National Bank Open tournament director Valérie Tétreault said.
Roman Safiullin took Djokovic's spot in the main draw.
Report reveals widespread discrimination at highest level of Canada's public service
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
How much does King Charles III make from his billion-dollar Duchy?
When King Charles III ascended to the throne, he gave up the billion-dollar estate he had been in possession of for 70 years, but financial disclosures show he generated a $48-million surplus last year.
Gunmen on jet skis open fire at rival drug dealer at a beach in Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy
Gunmen riding jet skis opened fire at a rival drug dealer on a beach in the resort town of Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy before fleeing, Mexican authorities said.
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opts out of Harris VP vetting: AP sources
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice-President Kamala Harris' running mate search, two people familiar with the matter said Monday.
Trump endorses Republican rivals in swing state Arizona congressional primary
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has endorsed Republican rivals in a closely watched open congressional race in Arizona, a rare and surprising move before Tuesday’s primary election.
2 children dead and 11 people injured in stabbing rampage at a dance class in England, police say
A stabbing at a children's dance class in northwest England on Monday killed two children and injured nine other people, police said. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a knife seized after the bloody attack, police said.
Youth stable, but in serious condition, following Mississauga shooting: police
A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Mississauga late Monday afternoon, say paramedics.
Suspect charged with kidnapping as police search for missing woman from York Region
Police north of Toronto have charged a suspect with kidnapping as the search continues for a woman who investigators say went missing under 'suspicious circumstances.'
Major blaze engulfs Stittsville home
Ottawa Fire Services brought a blaze in Stittsville under control early Monday evening after flames engulfed the property. Two people were reported hurt.
OC Transpo reducing O-Train service to every 10 minutes during midday periods this fall
The OC Transpo website says starting Aug. 26, the Confederation Line will run every 10 minutes at stations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Peak-period service will continue to be every 5 minutes, according to OC Transpo.
Carol Anne Meehan, former Ottawa councillor, news anchor announces bid for federal Conservative candidacy
Former Ottawa city councillor and media personality Carol Anne Meehan has announced she is seeking to become a Conservative candidate in the next federal election.
Indian community in 'deep grief' over fatal crash near Oromocto, N.B.
The three people killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Oromocto, N.B., were related to each other and from Moncton’s Indian community, CTV News has learned.
'I've done it': Anne Murray reminisces about successful career as her hometown centre marks 35 years
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
'Hateful and senseless terror': N.S. Black community left shaken as police continue search for shooting suspects
Families who attended a reunion in Africville -- a historic neighbourhood in north-end Halifax – over the weekend are still packing up their belongings two days after a shooting ended the annual event early.
Newfoundland and Labrador doubles funeral benefits after unclaimed bodies pile up
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
Sudbury police lay impaired driving charges against man who ran from party bus crash
A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sudbury's Valley area on foot.
Do you know this person? Timmins police seeking help identifying suspect
Timmins Police Service is investigating a weapons incident at Albert’s Hotel on Mountjoy Street South that occurred Sunday evening.
Inquest explores challenges of remote health care after death of First Nations woman
A coroner's inquest into the death of a First Nations woman that opened Monday is expected to shed light on the challenges of delivering health care in remote communities.
Property owner killed in Elgin County tractor accident
On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a rural property on Walnut Line east of Willey Road, outside of Iona.
'I’ve been blessed': Meet London’s newest centenarian
A card group for seniors aged 55 and up celebrated something very special Monday.
Driver loses control and collides with building on Hamilton Road
A driver that lost control on Hamilton Road, just west of Dorchester Road in Thames Centre yesterday evening is now facing a careless driving charge.
Community members express anger over apparent destruction of corn crop in Wilmot Township
Community members in Wilmot Township are once again raising concerns over the Region of Waterloo’s plan to acquire 770 acres of rural land.
Dream vacation turns painful for Kitchener, Ont. veteran
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
Kitchener townhouse fire under investigation
Emergency services were called to Silver Aspen Crescent around 2 a.m. Monday.
No impact and no worry: Auto analysts weigh-in on European company decision to pause building an EV battery factory in Ontario
Umicore has decided to reassess their battery materials business, citing “significant worsening of the EV market”.
Team Canada’s World Juniors tear up the rink at WFCU Centre
Spectators took advantage of an opportunity to see some of the best junior hockey players in Canada and the world exhibit their skills on the ice at the WFCU Centre.
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse qualifies for backstroke final at Paris Olympics
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse made a splash in the Paris poll Monday, qualifying for the Women’s 100-metre backstroke finals.
Highway 400 at Highway 88 reopened after fatal crash
Highway 400 northbound lanes have reopened after a fatal motorcycle collision.
Fatal two-vehicle crash in Essa Twp.
A man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Essa Township.
Barrie police reunite mystery urns with owner
Barrie Police have reunited the owner of the two urns that were found outside of Barrie City Hall on Thursday.
Video shows suspected arson inside Walmart in East Vancouver
Video captured by shoppers reveals the frantic moments when fire suddenly sparked inside Vancouver’s only Walmart Supercentre on Saturday morning.
B.C. wildlife rescue centre launches awareness campaign over law-breaking python
The fate of an ailing, unlawfully large snake is in limbo, as the owner of a wildlife rescue centre navigates British Columbia’s rules for controlled alien species.
Don't fall prey to 'hitman' scam, B.C. RCMP detachment warns
Authorities are warning the public about a "hitman" scam that involves fraudsters posing as paid assassins – and telling victims there is a contract out on their life.
B.C. art dealer charged with fraud after police seize works worth millions
A Vancouver Island art dealer has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 after police seized hundreds of artworks valued in the tens of millions of dollars from a gallery near Victoria.
'This is a great announcement': Rapid bus lanes coming towards the West Shore along Hwy. 1
Construction is underway in View Royal on a $95-million project that will see new rapid bus lanes to and from the West Shore.
Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
Vacant Osborne Village eyed for redevelopment
A fenced-off parking lot in the heart of Osborne Village could finally be getting a new lease on life.
Manitoba Hydro restarting international consulting business
On Monday, the Kinew government announced it was resuming operations for Hydro's international consulting business, Manitoba Hydro International (MHI).
Monday Night Meteors: what you need to know about tonight’s meteor shower
Two meteor showers – the southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids – are expected to peak overnight.
How E. coli got in daycare meat loaf, sickening hundreds, may never be known: report
A report into a massive E. coli outbreak at Calgary child-care facilities that saw hundreds fall ill says it was likely tied to meat loaf at one meal, but how it got there can’t be determined for sure.
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
New feeder-main data received; outdoor water restrictions remain
Calgary remains under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions while the city examines new information about its recently repaired feeder main.
Man charged in crash that killed 3-year-old in south Edmonton
A 30-year-old man has been charged in a south Edmonton crash that killed a three-year-old boy and injured his mother and sister in June.
Loss of iconic Athabasca hotel to fire 'shock' to community
The Grand Union Hotel caught fire just after dawn on July 23, with several emergency crews fighting the blaze and keeping it from spreading to adjacent buildings. By mid-morning, the fire had spread to the roof. The hotel collapsed later that day.
Complex needs shelters set to open in Regina, Saskatoon in coming weeks
Two unique shelters dedicated to those with “complex needs” are set to open this week and next in both Regina and Saskatoon, according to the provincial government.
Precautionary Drinking Water Advisory in effect for RM of Edenwold
The rural municipality of Edenwold says a precautionary drinking water advisory is in effect for all people located within the municipality's water distribution systems.
Pats name all-time leading scorer Dale Derkatch assistant general manager as rebuild continues
The all-time leading scorer for the Regina Pats, Dale Derkatch has been named the teams' next assistant general manager as the franchise continues its rebuild.
'He's playing stupid': Alberta contractor says Sask. RCMP accused him of impersonating police in Onion Lake
A private security company operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation has found itself embroiled in conflict this month after it says the RCMP accused its staff of impersonating police officers.
'Significant concerns': Provincial watchdog investigating Saskatchewan's most notorious women's jail
The provincial ombudsman is investigating conditions at a notorious women’s jail in Saskatchewan.
