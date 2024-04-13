Not your average dep, Montreal convenience stores offer healthy options
Forget about sugar-filled chocolate bars and over-salted bags of chips, a new Montreal convenience store offers more health-conscious options and is now open in multiple locations across the city.
The people behind Kalemart 24 hope to make healthy eating accessible by offering a selection of healthy options
"We've been working very hard to make sure that the concept is not just like any convenience store," said Kalemart 24 founder Oussama "Sam" Saoudi.
The first location opened in March at the Berri -UQAM metro station and the second one at Jarry Metro in March.
A third location will open soon near the Bell Centre in Montreal's downtown core.
"I think we need to see more of this type of concept because it's important to see more healthy options in the market," said customer Theirry Lorfils.
Saoudi hopes to redefine the concept of health options by keeping things local.
"We're from Montreal, [and] we wanted to support local companies, whether they're from Montreal or Quebec, so we took that into account," he said.
The stores stocks salads from Mandy's, Aux Vivres vegan bowls and other local products.
"It's convenient for me when I come, I'm already in the metro, [so] it's great," said customer Kevin McLean. "I love the idea of having these kinds of things available because you won't find these in IGAs or Loblaws, whatever, you might find one or two of them but to have a whole this kind of variety is quite good."
While the organic food costs can scare away some customers, Saoudi said the store's pricing points are competitive.
"KaleMart24 is going to be the next Couche-Tard," he said. "It's going to replace the classic convenience stores that you see around because the next generation - millennials, Gen Zs - are really looking for the products, for the type of products we carry."
Saoudi has plans to open more stores, including near McGill University and in Gatineau with plans to expand across the country.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Coyotes, raccoons, deer and beavers are a growing problem in Canadian cities. Wildlife experts suggest humans are partly to blame
Wildlife professionals say a growing number of animals are making their homes in cities and towns across Canada, which is causing problems for humans.
Hundreds of Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank after missing Israeli boy found dead
Hundreds of Israeli settlers surrounded Palestinian villages and attacked residents across the occupied West Bank, eyewitnesses told CNN, after an Israeli boy who had gone missing from a settlement was found dead.
The 1968 killing of a milkman who was a WWII veteran has been solved 56 years later
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
'Why not do it together?': Lifelong friends take part in 'brosectomy' in Vancouver
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Man stabs, kills 6 people in Australia shopping mall, small child among injured, police say
A man stabbed five people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. Multiple people, including a small child, were also injured in the attack.
Arizona Coyotes players informed team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
'Titanic' film crew drugged in 1996, Halifax police told to release more details
A new report from Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner is telling Halifax police to disclose more details about a 1996 incident that saw dozens of crew members from the film 'Titanic' fed soup laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario
Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.
-
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
-
Yariel Rodriguez called up by Blue Jays to make MLB debut; Paolo Espino optioned
Highly touted free agent Yariel Rodriguez is set to make his Major League Baseball debut for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Ottawa
-
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
-
Here’s what you can check out in theatres this weekend in Ottawa
This weekend, there’s a little bit for everybody in the capital, as a variety of movies is playing in theatres.
-
Police in Kingston, Ont. looking to locate missing 14-year-old girl
Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Remembering the Moose River Gold Mine rescue in Nova Scotia
It's been nearly 90 years since three men were rescued from a gold mine in Nova Scotia, and an event will remember the rescue efforts.
-
Canadian Paralympic gold medalist reflects on career so far and love for his sport
Canadian Paralympic gold medalist Josh Dueck has had to overcome a number of obstacles throughout his career in order to get to where he is now.
-
Dogs of all shapes and sizes come to Moncton for 6th annual Fast Fox Race
The 6th annual Fast Fox Race took over Moncton’s Mapleton Park on Saturday morning bringing in athletes of all shapes and sizes
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town declares emergency due to flooding
After declaring a state of emergency Friday afternoon as Murdoch Creek spilled over its banks, municipal officials in Kirkland Lake, Ont., say the situation has 'significantly improved.'
-
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
London
-
OPP issue safety warning in response to dog attack in Oneida Nation of The Thames First Nation
Middlesex OPP are warning residents to be careful after they learned a person sustained serious injuries from an attack by dogs.
-
'We see a lot of gruesome stuff': 5K run helps first responder mental health initiatives
As part of the goal to look after the wellbeing of first responders, the first annual Marathons for Mental Health 5k run was created.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London’s top stories from this past week
In case you missed them, CTV News London is sharing all the top stories from this past week.
Kitchener
-
Naloxone not just life-saving, it's cost-effective, UW study finds
Amid a worsening toxic drug crisis, increasing the availability of naloxone nasal spray across the country will save lives, a new study from University of Waterloo has found.
-
Two drivers seriously hurt in Kitchener crash
The drivers of two vehicles have both been seriously injured following a crash at a major Kitchener intersection.
-
High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario
Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.
Windsor
-
Minor injuries reported after vehicle collides with train
Police are investigating after a train and a motor vehicle collided early Saturday.
-
Windsor prepares to open sports fields in May
Preparations are under way to ensure the City of Windsor’s sports fields and diamonds are ready for the annual May opening.
-
High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario
Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.
Barrie
-
Beaver dam gives way, washes out roads in Muskoka Lakes
A beaver dam is believed to have caused an emergency road closure in Muskoka Lakes early Saturday morning.
-
First-ever festival brings maple treats to Georgian College
Event Management Students at Georgian College organized its first-ever Sweet Maple Festival as a class assignment.
-
Flood watch issued for Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District
On Saturday, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) issued the watch for residents living in portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and Township of Algonquin Highlands.
Vancouver
-
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
-
B.C. man was reaching for piece of fried chicken when he crashed into barrier, police say
Mounties in B.C.’s southern Interior say a fried meal could have led to tragedy last weekend after a distracted driver crashed into a concrete barricade.
-
B.C. rescue team regroups after little orca thwarts capture in remote lagoon
The team attempting to rescue an orphaned killer whale trapped in a remote B.C. lagoon is regrouping today after an initial attempt to capture the young orca failed.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. rescue team regroups after little orca thwarts capture in remote lagoon
The team attempting to rescue an orphaned killer whale trapped in a remote B.C. lagoon is regrouping today after an initial attempt to capture the young orca failed.
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Malahat Legion celebrates its 90th anniversary after almost closing down during pandemic
Stan Grenda has been a Legion member for 40 years. The last 27 of those years have been with the Malahat Legion.
Winnipeg
-
Serious assault on Winnipeg’s Main Street prompts police investigation
Winnipeg police are investigating what they describe as a “serious assault” with a weapon on Main Street Saturday morning.
-
Olympic scouts set sights on Winnipeg athletes in RBC Training Ground program
Local athletes showed off their skills Saturday to a panel of coveted scouts reigning from the Canadian Olympic Committee.
-
Manitoba man in need of medical care found: RCMP
A man in need of medical care who went missing Friday has been safely located after he was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.
Calgary
-
Arizona Coyotes players informed team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
-
Over 1,000 jobs available at Saturday construction job fair and educational session hosted by Skyview MP George Chahal
Skyview MP George Chahal is hosting his annual job fair and education session for Calgarians looking to get hired or upgrade their skill sets.
Edmonton
-
Oilers will face Canucks without Connor McDavid
Superstar captain Connor McDavid will sit out his third straight game Saturday when his Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks.
-
3 people charged after drugs, paraphernalia and cash seized at Grande Prairie home
Three people are facing drug trafficking charges in connection to a March drug bust in Grande Prairie.
-
Edmonton had 'no lawful basis' to remove dogs before they killed boy, investigation finds
The City of Edmonton says previous complaints about two dogs who killed an 11-year-old boy were properly investigated.
Regina
-
Bus stops along 11th Avenue to move due to ongoing construction project
Bus stops along 11th Avenue in downtown Regina will move due to an ongoing construction project.
-
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
-
'Come read a book': Newo Yotina Friendship Centre opens Canada’s first all-Indigenous library
Regina’s Newo Yotina Friendship Centre celebrated the grand opening of their all-Indigenous library on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
-
Sask. woman wins life-changing $1.25M Jackpot
The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) is raising a glass to Karrie Kkailther of Fond du Lac, the lucky winner of a staggering $1,254,350.87 jackpot on the Vault Breaker VLT game.
-
RCMP warn public of dangerous drugs after 2 suspected overdoses
The Turtleford RCMP are urging the public to be aware of dangerous illicit drugs circulating in the detachment area, following two sudden deaths on Thunderchild First Nation.