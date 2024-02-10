Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec

Veterinarians in the province of Quebec are now prohibited from performing cosmetic surgery on pets.

The Regulation respecting the welfare and safety of domestic companion animals and equines, which comes into force this Saturday, aims to ban four surgeries that were previously permitted but strongly discouraged by the Quebec Order of Veterinarians (OMVQ): feline declawing, ear trimming, tail trimming and vocal cord removal.

OMVQ president Dr. Gaston Rioux welcomed the new legislation, saying that it reflected the fundamental values of the Order and of Quebec society with regard to animal welfare.

Rioux pointed out that many veterinary clinics had stopped practising feline declawing on the order's recommendations but that only the Quebec government had the power to formally ban it.

"This movement is not unique to Quebec. Worldwide, this is the type of surgery that is banned and also discouraged," he pointed out.

In Canada, Ontario is the only province that has not yet banned cat declawing. A provision in the new regulation prohibits anyone from travelling outside the province to have prohibited surgery performed on their pet.

The former president of the Order, Dr. Caroline Kilsdonk, pointed out that ear and tail clipping and vocal cord removal had not been performed by veterinarians in Quebec for several years but that it was still possible for non-veterinarians to perform these operations.

Surgery deemed inhumane

The veterinary surgeons contacted consider these operations not only futile for the well-being of pets but can also have harmful effects on the health and behaviour of the animals.

Giroux explains that these four surgeries involve surgical risks linked, among other things, to the general anesthetic that the animals must undergo during the procedure. The order's president believes that it is inhumane to put animals at risk when the desired effect is purely cosmetic.

In particular, ear cropping was traditionally performed on dogs to meet certain breed aesthetic standards. The veterinary surgeon cites the example of the Doberman, whose beauty standards require pointed ears.

Although tail trimming also falls into the category of cosmetic surgery, Kilsdonk points out that it was customary to dock the tails of hunting dogs to prevent fractures to the limb.

The veterinary surgeon maintained that this practice is now obsolete, as recent studies show that "hunting dogs have become rare and tail injuries even more so."

"One study showed that basically thousands of dogs had their tails trimmed to prevent one from eventually injuring itself," she said.

Behavioural problems

Vocal cord removal or devocalization involves removing the vocal cords of an animal, usually a dog, to make it less noisy.

"Like feline declawing, this is an operation carried out to ensure the comfort of the pet's owner," explained Kilsdonk. "It's not considered very humane because if a dog is barking excessively, it probably has an anxiety or boredom problem. We only deal with the symptom and not the cause of the problem."

Pets sometimes develop behavioural problems after undergoing one or more of these surgeries. This is particularly the case with cats that undergo declawing. The operation, which dates back to the 1950s, involves removing the claws, the equivalent of the third phalanx for a human.

"As is the case with humans, chronic pain can develop at the site of a severed limb," recalls Giroux. "Today, we know that 30 per cent of declawed cats have behavioural and aggression problems, and 15per cent will bite more. The operation also makes the paw pads more sensitive, which can lead the cat to relieve itself outside the litter box because of the pain caused by the small rocks."

Giroux and Kilsdonk welcomed other provisions of the regulation aimed at improving animal welfare, including stricter controls on rearing conditions.

André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, who is responsible for implementing these legislative measures, said he was pleased that the regulation had come into force.

In a news release, he acknowledged that pets "are playing an increasingly important role in the lives of Quebecers" and that everyone has "a role to play in ensuring their well-being and safety."