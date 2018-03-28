No witnesses after 18-year-old shot in Riviere-des-Prairies
Police investigate a shooting in Riviere-des-Prairies.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 8:39PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 28, 2018 9:46PM EDT
An 18-year-old has been shot in Riviere-des-Prairies.
The incident happened Wednesday evening on Maurice-Duplessis Blvd. near Alexis-Carrel Ave.
The teen was transported to hospital in critical condition.
Police say there are no witnesses and no suspects at the moment.
Maurice-Duplessis is closed between Alexis-Carrel and Pierre-Baillargeon Ave. as police conduct an investigation.
