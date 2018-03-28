

CTV Montreal





An 18-year-old has been shot in Riviere-des-Prairies.

The incident happened Wednesday evening on Maurice-Duplessis Blvd. near Alexis-Carrel Ave.

The teen was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police say there are no witnesses and no suspects at the moment.

Maurice-Duplessis is closed between Alexis-Carrel and Pierre-Baillargeon Ave. as police conduct an investigation.