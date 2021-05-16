Advertisement
No winning ticket for Saturday's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, May 16, 2021 7:09AM EDT
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in on December 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 19 will be an estimated $6 million.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2021.