No winning ticket for Saturday's $17.8 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:34PM EDT
FILE - Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot was won by a ticket purchased in Quebec. A ticket holder in Ontario claimed the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File)
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $17.8 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 22 will be an estimated $21 million.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2021.