TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $17.8 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 22 will be an estimated $21 million.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2021.