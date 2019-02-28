

CTV Montreal





The family of a teen stabbed to death during an armed robbery in 2006 says they’re happily surprised by the parole board’s decision to shut down the perpetrator’s request for supervised outings.

Darlene Ryan, Brigitte Serre’s stepmother, said Thursday’s decision came as a “nice surprise” to the victim’s family.

Ryan and other relatives of the victim feared Sebastien Simon would get full parole

During the parole board hearing at Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines penitentiary the case manager revealed that Simon – who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder – married a woman two years ago, while incarcerated.

Although he currently gets weekly visitation and monthly conjugal visits, Ryan says Simon went before the parole board to request escorted temporary visits in hopes of easing the transition to outside life.

According to Ryan, it was also revealed that Simon had taken four girlfriends and proposed twice since the beginning of his sentence.

A judge told Simon that he was too emotionally dependent on women, and it was too soon for supervised outings.

Simon was handed a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years – but is filing for release at the 12 year mark.

Serre’s family, in response, submitted victim impact statements and started a petition which, to date, has amassed over 3,200 signatures.

Simon’s request before the parole board was, as Ryan puts it, “completely unacceptable.”

“He’s playing the game,” she said. “This is someone who knows the system.”

But before the judge Thursday, Simon maintained that Tommy Gagne – an accomplice –was the one who stabbed 17-year-old Serre 72 times in the Saint-Leonard grocery store where she worked.

Gagne died in prison shortly after applying for early release.

Simon has two months to appeal the parole board’s decision.