No strike as agreement in principle reached for UdeM professors

A strike by Université de Montréal (UdeM) professors has been narrowly averted after an agreement in principle was reached at the bargaining table.

The executive committee of the Syndicat général des professeurs et professeures de l'Université de Montréal (SGPPUM) announced last week that a strike would be called on Monday if an agreement was not reached.

They say the agreement in principle will be submitted to a vote as soon as possible.

The main points in the dispute concerned wages and workload.

The SGPPUM comprises nearly 1,400 members.

If a strike had ensued, teaching and research work would have been suspended, as well as other contributions that help run the institution.

A large union march was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday from Parc Jean-Brillant to the university tower and the hall of honour.

The collective agreement for Université de Montréal professors expired on May 31, 2022.

