MONTREAL -- Montrealers won't be seeing shared electric scooters zipping by this summer after city officials said Wednesday they will not be extending the pilot project.

Eric Alan Caldwell, Montreal executive committee member responsible for transportation, made the announcement at the city's weekly executive committee meeting.

He notes 80 per cent of e-scooters were parked illegally last summer, including leaning against buildings and next to unmarked bike racks.

He blames the operator, Lime, for not living up to its responsibility when it comes to making sure the rules were being followed.

To use the e-scooters in Montreal, users had to be at least 18 years old, wear a helmet and ride at no more than 20 km/h.

There were designated areas where the scooters could be parked, highlighted by a white silhouette of a scooter on the ground.

The city has yet to say if the parking spaces lost to make room for the scooters – about 65 in the Ville-Marie borough alone – will be reinstated.