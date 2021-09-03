MONTREAL -- There were no reported injuries after a shooting in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO), on the West Island of Montreal.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), gunshots were heard at 11 p.m. Thursday on Donnacona Street, near Lake Street.

"A vehicle was seen fleeing the scene fast," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "When police arrived, they located gunshot impacts on the garage door of a residence."

There were no reported injuries in the incident and the force is still looking for any potential suspects.

A perimeter was set up in the area to allow investigators, forensic technicians and the canine unit to canvass the scene.