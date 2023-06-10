Next 48 hours crucial in Quebec wildfire fight as rain expected Monday: public security minister

The next 48 hours will be crucial in Quebec's wildfire fight in northern and western parts of the province, with rain forecast for Monday but warmer, humid temperatures expected until then.

Public Security Minister François Bonnardel says authorities are concerned for Normétal, located 720 kilometres northwest of Montreal in the Abitibi region, where fires are burning nearby.

Another major fight is taking place in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, a northern municipality where the province's largest fire is about five kilometres southeast of the community but also within a few kilometres of the Nordic Kraft pulp mill.

The situation remains stable in Chibougaumau, Mistissini, Chapais and Oujé-Bougoumou, where numerous teams are deployed.

Bonnardel says there are more than 130 fires burning in the province and teams have prioritized 37 of them, with 861 firefighters on the ground and 20 water bombers part of the fight.

Provincial authorities say 13,810 Quebecers have been evacuated due to the wildfire situation in the province.