Newborn baby dies after being pulled from vehicle south of Montreal

A newborn baby has died in hospital after being pulled from a vehicle in critical condition in La Prairie, south of Montreal.

Local police told CTV the baby appeared to have been born in the car on des Ardennes St. shortly before authorities arrived at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

She and her baby were brought to a nearby hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

Quebec's provincial police force has taken over the case from local officers, as is customary following the death of very young children.

Many details of the event remain unclear, and police are expected to conduct an autopsy on the child in the coming days.

The mother is in a state of shock, according to police, and will speak with provincial officers when she is able.