MONTREAL -- New York State has awarded a 25-year contract to Hydro-Québec, the provincially-owned company's largest export contract.

Starting in 2025, Hydro-Québec will supply nearly 1,250 megawatts of hydroelectricity, which represents the electrical consumption of about one million homes.

Fossil fuels account for nearly 85 per cent of the region's electricity supply. The state wants renewable energy to account for 70 percent of its energy consumption by 2030.

The announcement was made by Governor Kathy Hochul during New York's Climate Week.

We are also awarding two contracts toward clean, renewable power in NYC:



1⃣ a 174-mile transmission project extending from Delaware County to the Rainey substation in Queens.

2⃣ a 339-mile transmission project extending from the Quebec Province in Canada to Astoria, Queens. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 20, 2021

"New York State is taking a bold step toward decarbonization," said Hydro-Québec President and CEO Sophie Brochu in a statement.

The Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) project involves the construction of approximately 545 km of underground and sub-river transmission line between the Canada-U.S. border and New York City.

A 60-kilometre portion will also be built in Quebec. The Quebec-owned corporation will co-own this portion with the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake.