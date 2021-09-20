Advertisement
New York State signs 25-year contract with Hydro-Quebec as the state moves away from fossil fuel energy
MONTREAL -- New York State has awarded a 25-year contract to Hydro-Québec, the provincially-owned company's largest export contract.
Starting in 2025, Hydro-Québec will supply nearly 1,250 megawatts of hydroelectricity, which represents the electrical consumption of about one million homes.
Fossil fuels account for nearly 85 per cent of the region's electricity supply. The state wants renewable energy to account for 70 percent of its energy consumption by 2030.
The announcement was made by Governor Kathy Hochul during New York's Climate Week.
"New York State is taking a bold step toward decarbonization," said Hydro-Québec President and CEO Sophie Brochu in a statement.
The Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) project involves the construction of approximately 545 km of underground and sub-river transmission line between the Canada-U.S. border and New York City.
A 60-kilometre portion will also be built in Quebec. The Quebec-owned corporation will co-own this portion with the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 20, 2021.