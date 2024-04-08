New York Rangers win 5-2 over Montreal Canadiens
Mika Zibanejad had two goals and an assist, Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Sunday night.
Chris Kreider and Alexis Lafreniere also scored, and Igor Shesterkin had 26 saves to help the Rangers get their 53rd win to tie a franchise record set in 2014-15.
New York has won eight of its last nine games and 13 of the last 16 contests at home.
The Rangers have 110 points to lead Boston by three points for the most in the NHL.
New York is also five points up on Carolina for first in the Metropolitan Division.
All three teams have four games remaining.
"Mika and Kreids played with really good energy tonight," said Rangers coach Peter Laviolette, who plugged in the versatile Jimmy Vesey on right wing with Kreider and Zibanjead. "Their line was effective."
Cole Caulfield and Alex Newhook had goals for Montreal, which has lost three straight.
Mike Matheson had two assists and Cayden Primeau finished with 41 saves.
The Canadiens will miss the playoffs for the third straight season.
"This is a tough building to come into," Primeau said." They are a good team. At the end of the day, you want to be competing against top teams."
Kreider tipped in Panarin's shot 3:59 of the third to snap a 1-1 tie.
It was Kreider's 38th goal this season and his 109th career goal on the power play, moving him past Rod Gilbert for second-most in franchise history.
Kreider has goals in five of his last six games.
"I try to shoot the puck to him every time," Panarin said. "He has good position, tips it."
Panarin then scored his team-leading 46th at 6:09 to put the Rangers ahead 3-1.
The 32-year-old Russian forward has 115 points, trailing only Jaromir Jagr's 123 in 2005-06 for the most in franchise history.
He has points in 63 of New York's 78 games this season.
"Elite players do that with consistency," Laviolette said of Panarin's production." His statistics the last seven or eight years are incredible. This year is his best. He's been doing a really good job for a really long time."
Newhook made it 3-2 with 7:47 to go with his 13th.
Zibanejad scored his second of the night and 26th of the season with 3:04 remaining before Lafreniere completed the scoring with an empty-netter with 1:15 left for his career-high 27th.
Lafreniere has 24 points, including 12 goals, in his last 24 games.
The Rangers are 20-1-1 when he scores a goal this season.
Caufield opened the scoring with 30 seconds remaining in the first period, banking the puck off Shesterkin from behind the net.
The goal was his 24th and came in Caufield's 200th NHL game.
Zibanejad tied it with a power-play goal with 7:29 remaining in the second. Panarin had an assist on the play to extend his points streak to nine games.
Fox also had an assist to give him points in 12 of his last 14 games.
Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said he hopes to derive positives in his club's remaining four games.
Montreal is last in the Atlantic Division with 70 points, a year after they also finished last with 68.
"We're doing a good job at being process-driven," said St. Louis, who became coach of the Canadiens late in the 2021-22 campaign. "We're not quite there yet but we're getting closer."
Before the game, New York's Vincent Trocheck received the annual Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, voted by fans and presented to the Rangers player who goes "above and beyond the call of duty."
The award, first given to Jan Erixon in 1988, honours the New York police officer who was shot in Central Park in 1986 and left paralyzed from the neck down.
McDonald publicly forgave the teenager who shot him and became a symbol of grace, generosity and determination.
He passed away at age 59 in January 2017.
"It's obviously a really big honour," Trocheck said." I've only been here two years. For me to get that means a lot."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Total solar eclipse set to bring darkness and celestial awe to Canadian crowds
A total solar eclipse is set to fall over parts of eastern and central Canada today, prompting massive crowds to gather in its path for a chance to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event.
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect a big surge just yet.
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
'Overwhelming support' for disability benefit complicated by slow implementation, survey finds
As Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland prepares to deliver the federal government’s budget next week, new data suggests overwhelming support for the Canada Disability Benefit, a form of financial support for people living with disabilities signed into law last June.
Many Canadians still feeling squeezed even as debt worries ease: insolvency firm
Some Canadians are feeling a little more optimistic about their debt with the prospect of interest rate cuts on the horizon, said MNP Ltd.
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
How will the weather impact solar eclipse viewing in Toronto?
There’s a chance viewing the solar eclipse in Toronto on Monday could be hampered by cloud cover, but skywatchers should still be able to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event, if weather permits.
-
When the eclipse will peak in your community
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
Ottawa
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse to move across eastern Ontario this afternoon
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will be moving across eastern Ontario this afternoon – an experience that is sure to be memorable and that won't be seen again in Canada until 2044.
-
Cloudy skies threaten to block solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today
Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies in Brockville, Kingston and Cornwall between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It's expected to be mainly cloudy in Ottawa between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at when you can see the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario on April 8.
Atlantic
-
Times and tips for Monday's eclipse across the Maritimes
Parts of the Maritimes will experience total daytime darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds during Monday's eclipse. CTV Atlantic shares some tips and times ahead of the event.
-
Nova Scotia town seeking novel approach to dealing with unruly university students
A small Nova Scotia town that has struggled to tame its sometimes rowdy population of university students is considering advice from an unlikely source.
-
'It's hard to keep it together': 6-year-old granted wish from Make-A-Wish Foundation
Dozens of friends, family members, firefighters and police officers gathered at the historic train station in Amherst, N.S., for Sebastian Bobra's Make-A-Wish surprise event.
N.L.
-
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Northern Ontario
-
Northwestern police stop 2 impaired drivers in 2 minutes
Provincial police say they caught two impaired drivers in the same northwestern Ontario township within minutes of each other after they left the same bar.
-
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
-
Two men fined $2K each for illegal baitfish sales in northern Ont.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
London
-
Live from Tillsonburg: CTV News will livestream the solar eclipse
According to NASA's calculations, the total eclipse will begin to peak in Canada in the minutes before 3:15 p.m. local time for communities near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario
-
London police investigating fatal crash between motorcycle, vehicle
One person has died after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided in the city’s east end early Saturday evening.
-
London's solar eclipse forecast
When it comes to a total solar eclipse, nothing is more paramount to the experience than weather, as overcast skies or rain can obscure the view of the sun. With Monday’s total solar eclipse only a day away, here’s what the Forest City can expect according to Environment Canada.
Kitchener
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
Free solar eclipse glasses giveaway in Kitchener draws hundreds
People were up bright and early to try to get their hands on some highly coveted solar eclipse glasses ahead of Monday’s once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.
-
Canadian Armed Forces member dies in avalanche in Switzerland
The Department of National Defence is mourning the loss of a member of the Canadian Armed Forces
Windsor
-
Charges laid after 3 suspects deface elementary school with hate-motivated graffiti
Three suspects, including two youths, are facing charges after allegedly breaking into an east end elementary school over the weekend and defacing it with hate-motivated graffiti.
-
2 men suffer head, neck injuries after assault outside bar: Windsor police
Four suspects have been charged and one remains outstanding after two victims were repeatedly struck with beer bottles and kicked outside an Ouelette Avenue bar early Saturday morning.
-
Solar eclipse forecast for Windsor-Essex
According to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI), weather permitting, the eclipse will be visibly in several parts of the region.
Barrie
-
$700K fire damage to family home
Firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a home in Gravenhurst’s north end.
-
Alliston girl missing
A young teenage girl is missing from Alliston.
-
Golf-club swinging trespasser busted
An irate man used a golf club as a weapon in Meaford.
Vancouver
-
Rainfall warning in place for parts of Metro Vancouver, snow expected on Coquihalla Highway
Parts of Metro Vancouver are being advised to brace for a soggy start to the week with a rainfall warning in place for some cities.
-
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
-
Crews battle large fire at mill in Delta
Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze at a lumber mill in Delta after a large pile of wood caught fire overnight Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
-
Federal Liberals announce billions to build Canada's AI capacity
The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence.
-
Langford park closed after person drops off 'explosive material': RCMP
The West Shore RCMP say that Veterans Memorial Park is closed to the public after someone left “explosive material” in the area.
Winnipeg
-
Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
-
Registration begins for Manitoba campsites
Registration has officially begun for campsites in Manitoba.
-
Hair straightener the cause of one of two fires in Winnipeg Saturday night
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was kept busy on Saturday with crews responding to two fires, including one that was caused by a hair straightener.
Calgary
-
How Calgarians can safely view Monday's solar eclipse
A highly-anticipated total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of eastern Canada on Monday, April 8, but there are opportunities to witness the rare celestial event in Calgary.
-
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
-
Second-ever 'exceptional player' to be introduced into WHL
The Western Hockey League is expected to introduce its newest 'exceptional player' on Monday in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Saddle Lake woman kidnapped during break-in: RCMP
A 49-year-old woman was kidnapped from a home on Saddle Lake, a First Nations community northwest of Edmonton, Sunday evening, police say.
-
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
-
'I just thought it was foolish': St. Albert woman collects thousands of signatures against Millennium Park plans
Thousands of St. Albertans have weighed in on a new park some say is not worth the financial or environmental impact.
Regina
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
-
Here's when Saskatchewan can expect to see a total solar eclipse
Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year's total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.
-
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect a big surge just yet.
Saskatoon
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
-
No injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports
A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.
-
While you watch the eclipse, you'll also be able to feel it
Changes to temperature, wind speed and humidity occur as the moon crosses in front of the sun and casts a shadow on Earth’s surface during a solar eclipse. Here's what the eclipse will feel like for people in the path of totality.