New website aims to connect Quebecers with their ideal canine companion

A new website has connected some 300 dogs with families in Quebec.

Déniche ton chien is a paid service that helps match Quebecers with their perfect pooch (think, dating app for dogs).

Founder Elisabeth Turcotte says the goal is to reduce the number of abandoned animals in Quebec by ensuring its clients adopt dogs that fit their lifestyle, goals and expectations.

"There's no dog that's perfect, but we will still take the client's wants into account, as much as possible, to make adapted recommendations," Turcotte told Noovo Info last week.

After filling in a detailed, 60-part questionnaire, the platform suggests dogs available from breeders or shelters, depending on the results.

Turcotte stressed that Déniche ton chien only recommends pups from ethical sources.

"An ethical breeder, first of all, does health tests specific to the breed. It assures the good mental and physical health of the dog before having it reproduce," she said. "There is so much criteria to consider before determining if a breeder is ethical."

The basic service costs $49.99 -- well worth the investment, argues Turcotte, when you consider the overall costs of dog ownership and the value of a good match.

More information about Déniche ton chien, which is in French-only, can be found here.

With files from Noovo Info's Lisa-Marie Blais and Émeric Montminy.