MONTREAL
Montreal

    • New thrift store opens at Quartier DIX30

    Share

    Thrifty people can rejoice because a new second-hand store just opened at Quartier DIX30, on Montreal's South Shore.

    Shoppers can find coats, kids' shoes, home decor, and even a Louis Vitton bag.

    La Voute has it all, depending on what donations get brought in.

    Watch the video above for the full report by CTV Montreal's Laurence Brisson Dubreuil.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News