New study defines chronic pain in children, suggests better treatment

A new study out of Montreal's Children's Hospital and the MUHC has identified a type of pain in children and adolescents and treatment protocols that avoid heavy pharmaceutical use. SOURCE: Pexels A new study out of Montreal's Children's Hospital and the MUHC has identified a type of pain in children and adolescents and treatment protocols that avoid heavy pharmaceutical use. SOURCE: Pexels

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon