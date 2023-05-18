New study defines chronic pain in children, suggests better treatment
New research from Montreal shows nociplastic pain can develop in children and adolescents.
Nociplastic pain is pain that patients experience without any evidence of tissue or nervous system damage.
Researchers at the Montreal Children's Hospital and the MUHC's research institute recently published their observations in The Journal of Pain Research and have developed a treatment protocol that significantly reduces patients' use of medications to treat it.
"Nociplastic pain is notably present in people with fibromyalgia, complex regional pain syndrome and irritable bowel syndrome," said study co-lead Dr. Pablo Ingelmo in a news release. "While first identified in adults, it had never been described in children."
The Edwards Family Interdisciplinary Centre for Complex Pain at the Children's became the first pediatric complex pain facility in Canada to start looking at the nociceptive system in 2016. The nociceptive system is what activates pain and connects it to the central and peripheral nervous systems.
Children suffering there types of pain suffered from panic disorder and social phobia symptoms and weren't able to get quality sleep when compared to patients with other types of pain.
Igelmo said that 75 per cent of patients at the centre reported adverse effects immediately, and researchers at the centre wanted to reduce these while improving treatment options.
"We can now identify children and adolescents with nociplastic pain and treat them accordingly," said Ingelmo. "The result is fewer drugs, fewer side effects, lower costs and, most importantly, happier patients."
According to the hospital, the research team focused on personalized medicine rather than drug treatments used in adults.
The results, the study shows, were positive.
"Because we can now determine how each of our young patients feels pain, we can personalize treatments and avoid giving them inappropriate and unnecessary medications," said study co-lead Catherine Ferland. "This is the culmination of a long process that we have put in place and that has paid off."
The study involved 414 patients between 2016 and 2021. Around 40 per cent of them were identified as having nociplastic pain that involves the following:
- Persistent or recurrent pain for at least three months.
- Regional (diffuse) pain rather than discrete/distinct in distribution.
- No evidence that other pain mechanisms are entirely responsible for the pain.
- Evoked pain hypersensitivity that can be clinically elicited in the region of pain.
Ingelmo said that a third of those who suffer nociplastic pain will develop chronic pain as adults, making it extra important to identify what pain mechanism is at work and how to treat it.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
Ethics probe finds Alberta Premier Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party Premier Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act.
BREAKING | Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
Prince Harry and Meghan's run from paparazzi is another episode in battle royale with the media
The latest chapter in the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan's treatment by the tabloid media would likely only fuel Harry's fury at the media as well as his greatest fear that his wife could meet the same fate as his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi.
While most real estate markets see monthly gains, here's where home prices are falling
While average home prices in most real estate markets have been rising since January, some cities are seeing costs drop, according to the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of properties currently on sale in these markets and other major cities across Canada.
WestJet starts to cancel flights as pilot strike looms, negotiations in stalemate
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
With no water or equipment, Sask. man stares down wildfire and wins
A Saskatchewan man literally fought fire with fire in order to spare his cabin from an encroaching blaze.
Poilievre's 'jail, not bail' idea may not pass constitutional muster, experts say
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said this week that if he became prime minister, his government would pass legislation to deny repeat violent offenders access to bail -- and while the proposal speaks to Canadians' deepening concerns about crime, experts suggest it would likely be unconstitutional.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
-
Bird collides with roller coaster, explodes over Canada's Wonderland guests
A Canada's Wonderland guest is less than pleased following an unfortunate collision between the Leviathan roller coaster and a bird.
-
This is what Peel Region separating means for Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon
The Ontario government will dissolve the Region of Peel by 2025. Here's what that means for Brampton and Mississauga.
Atlantic
-
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Saint John
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Saint John, N.B.
-
No charges in case of man who died when struck by bus at Halifax terminal
Halifax police have decided not to lay charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a city bus last fall at a busy terminal.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Government commits more money to mental health programs
The Nova Scotia government has announced more mental health resources for people who live in the three counties most affected by the mass shooting in April 2020 that killed 22 people.
London
-
$25,000 in damages to 80 year old trees
Damage is estimated at $25,000 after significant damage was caused to a couple of 80-year-old maple trees in Mitchell.
-
‘Follow the damn rules of the road and you won’t get a ticket!’ London, Ont. to add more radar and red light cameras
A new report to the Civic Works Committee discusses expanding London, Ont.’s network of traffic enforcing photo radar and red light cameras.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Bear sightings in Huron County
A bear sighting in Huron County has police warning the public to beware. According to OPP, a bear has been seen several times in Bayfield and St Joseph’s over the past few days.
Northern Ontario
-
Extensive damage following fire at Timmins restaurant
A fire broke out at a popular Timmins restaurant Wednesday. Flames and smoke could be seen billowing out the top of the Swiss Chalet/Harvey's on Algonquin Boulevard East.
-
Northern Ontario First Nation sues province, feds, over land claim
An Ontario First Nation has filed a lawsuit against the province and the federal government alleging a large swath of its land was stolen.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 11 collision
One person was killed in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Marten River Wednesday evening.
Calgary
-
Ethics probe finds Alberta Premier Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party Premier Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act.
-
Calgary's air quality, impacted by wildfire smoke, expected to improve
Calgary remains under a special air quality statement due to wildfire smoke, but Environment and Climate Change Canada suggests the situation could get better on Thursday.
-
Airdrie assault: Suspect sought by RCMP
Airdrie RCMP are looking to the public for help identifying a person who allegedly assaulted a homeowner after offering door-to-door home services earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in hate-motivated incident in Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest Centre: Police
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made following what they're calling a hate-motivated incident at a Kitchener DriveTest Centre on Wednesday.
-
Heavy machinery lift train cars back on track after derailment in North Dumfries
Crews are working to get train cars back on the track the day after a derailment in North Dumfries Township.
-
Water restored but road remains closed after watermain break in Kitchener
A block of River Road East in Kitchener remains closed after a watermain break Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C.’s overdose crisis: 'An unprecedented scale' of deaths, 206, recorded in April
By the end of this month, the death toll of British Columbia’s toxic drug supply could surpass the total recorded in all of 2016—when the province first declared a public health emergency over the overdose crisis.
-
NEW
NEW | Oak Bay worker killed on the job identified; police investigating 'evidence of erratic driving'
Steve Seekins, a 52-year-old married father of two young children, was inspecting a manhole cover with a public works crew in Oak Bay when a black Mercedes SUV struck and killed him.
-
Have you forgotten a fortune? B.C. team wants to return millions to rightful owners
The team behind BC Unclaimed is set to reunite one individual with a record $1.98 million in funds that the person did not know they previously owned.
Edmonton
-
Ethics probe finds Alberta Premier Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party Premier Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act.
-
LIVE at 6
LIVE at 6 | Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley to face off in Alberta leaders debate Thursday
Thursday evening, the leaders of Alberta's two largest political parties will debate the most important topics heading into the May 29 election.
-
'I felt like he was out to kill': Edmonton men say their vehicle was rammed 20 times on the Henday
Two people in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by the driver of a pickup on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday morning, in an incident captured on video.
Windsor
-
Windsor officer penalized for $50 donation to Freedom Convoy movement
Windsor police Const. Michael Jason Brisco learned Thursday he must forfeit 80 hours as a penalty for being found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act (PSA).
-
Three children escape west Windsor house fire now deemed 'suspicious'
Windsor police say three children got out safely in a house fire that they are now investigating as “suspicious” on the west side.
-
Empty cash register stolen during Dresden gas station break-in
Chatham-Kent police are looking for two suspects who stole an empty cash register during a gas station break-in in Dresden.
Regina
-
17-year-old May long-weekend alcohol ban lifted for Sask. parks
The province has announced that alcohol will once again be allowed in Saskatchewan provincial parks over the May long weekend.
-
Here's a look at Sask.'s highway construction plan for 2023
Highway construction season officially started in Saskatchewan on Wednesday with the province unveiling its list of projects for the summer months.
-
Trial for Riders' Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving set to begin
A trial for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Jake Dolegala is scheduled to begin on Thursday in Regina Provincial Court.
Ottawa
-
'The ultimate sacrifice:' Thousands gather to remember fallen OPP officer
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller was a gentle giant, beloved mentor and exemplary police officer, those who know him said at his funeral. But above all, he was a dedicated and loving family man.
-
WestJet cancels some flights out of Ottawa as pilot strike looms
WestJet has cancelled six flights out of the Ottawa International Airport ahead of a possible strike by 1,800 pilots on Friday morning.
-
Canadian Association of Professional Employees reaches four-year deal with federal government
The Canadian Association of Professional Employees announced it has reached a tentative, four-year agreement with the Treasury Board Secretariat for the Economics and Social Science Services Group.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mother says school failed her after son's alleged sexual assault by 'bully'
A Saskatchewan mother felt she was left with no other choice but to pull her 11-year-old boy out of school following an alleged sexual assault by another student
-
With no water or equipment, Sask. man stares down wildfire and wins
A Saskatchewan man literally fought fire with fire in order to spare his cabin from an encroaching blaze.
-
Northern Sask. 'Shaw fire' continues to grow while smoky conditions hamper operations: SPSA
A Saskatchewan wildfire that has forced multiple evacuations has tripled in size since the start of the week.