New service for Quebecers without family doctors added to Info-Santé 811 line
A new service for people who do not have a family doctor was added to the Info-Santé 811 line Monday, according to the Quebec Health Ministry.
Now, anyone dialling 811 will have access to three services: Info-Santé (option 1), Info-Social (option 2) and the Guichet d'accès à la première ligne (option 3).
The GAP, which was rolled out earlier this year, is "a single point of entry for patients without a family doctor" and includes a digital version.
Patients are asked to complete a questionnaire before being directed to the appropriate resources.
The website does not offer appointment scheduling and suggests, depending on the case, calling 811, consulting a pharmacist or other services.
The ministry notes Quebecers can use the digital application to get information on prescription refills, forms, family planning, mental health aid, blood and sexually transmitted infection (STI) tests, vaccinations and find out the symptoms of the flu, common cold, COVID-19 and gastroenteritis.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 20, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
AMBER ALERT | Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy in Vancouver cancelled
An Amber Alert that was issued in Vancouver for a three-year-old boy late Monday night has been cancelled.
Justin Trudeau slightly favoured over Pierre Poilievre for prime minister: new poll
A new poll suggests a plurality of Canadians still believe Justin Trudeau is still the best man for the job of prime minister, but he has only a slight lead over new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
What happens next for the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
After days of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a sense of finality has settled over the U.K. and Commonwealth with her state funeral. However, for the Royal Family, the mourning period continues.
Where was Prince Philip's body kept before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
Prince Philip will be moved to rest next to Queen Elizabeth II, but since it has been more than a year since he died, several have asked: is the Royal Vault where Philip currently lies just a really big, elegant freezer?
Dental-care legislation one of the first bills on the docket as parliament resumes
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to table dental-care legislation today that will allow the government to send cheques to low- and middle-income families to help them pay for their kids' oral health services.
Customers allege companies owned by United People of Canada director stiffed them on wedding services
Companies owned by the one remaining director of a group that occupies an Ottawa church are being accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and leaving them in the dark.
Sentencing hearing begins for Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd
A sentencing hearing is expected begin today for a Dutch man found guilty of harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd in the years before her suicide.
In New York, Trudeau prioritizing global growth, food security at UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds himself in New York City this morning for the start of the leader-level debates at the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations.
Toronto
-
House becomes 'disaster' for Ontario couple after skipping home inspection
An Ontario couple says they discovered a 'disaster' soon after moving into their new house, which they bought without a home inspection.
-
Second suspect arrested in Brampton brawl that allegedly involved a sword
A second man allegedly involved in a large brawl at a Brampton parking lot has been charged.
-
Investigation continues after female victim killed inside Mississauga Canadian Tire store
A Mississauga Canadian Tire remains closed after a female was fatally stabbed inside the store early Monday evening.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona turns north, poses weekend risk to Atlantic Canada
After bringing hurricane and tropical-storm conditions to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Hurricane Fiona is starting to move northward.
-
Senseless beating: Who assaulted this crossing guard?
A 64-year-old school crossing guard who lives with special needs had just finished his shift last Wednesday when he was attacked around.
-
Green Pig Country Market severely damaged in large fire
A well-known country market in Salisbury, N.B., was heavily damaged Monday night in a fire.
London
-
Impaired charges laid after car crashes into building
A London man is charged after a vehicle crashed into a Simcoe, Ont. building over the weekend.
-
You know you're drunk when...
A peculiar situation in Elgin County helped police nab an alleged impaired driver. Just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 16, officers say they were approached by the driver at a Heritage Line address to “have a photo taken with a police vehicle.”
-
Customers allege companies owned by United People of Canada director stiffed them on wedding services
Companies owned by the one remaining director of a group that occupies an Ottawa church are being accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and leaving them in the dark.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
-
Battery storage facility in the Sault worth $300M could open in 2025
Tuesday, city council in Sault Ste. Marie will get more details on a $300 million battery storage facility that, if everything goes smoothly, could open in 2025.
-
In New York, Trudeau prioritizing global growth, food security at UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds himself in New York City this morning for the start of the leader-level debates at the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations.
Calgary
-
Calgarians aid Ukrainian refugees using WestJet buddy passes; company says no more
So far, 198 Ukrainian refugees have been flown from Europe to Canada on WestJet buddy passes. But the company says it goes against their guidelines.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Fall-like weather, with a good dose of sun, for Calgary this week
Less wind and warmer than yesterday for Calgary.
Kitchener
-
Around 15 to 20 youth involved in Kitchener altercation: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating a physical altercation over the weekend which left at least one youth with injuries.
-
'This is a solemn moment': Residents in Waterloo region honour Queen Elizabeth II
As people around the world watch the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, residents in Waterloo Region and in Guelph also gathered to pay respects to Her Majesty.
-
'It's tough on us': Parents scramble to pick up kids with cancelled bus routes
Eight school bus routes for both public and catholic schools in Waterloo Region are cancelled this week.
Vancouver
-
AMBER ALERT
AMBER ALERT | Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy in Vancouver cancelled
An Amber Alert that was issued in Vancouver for a three-year-old boy late Monday night has been cancelled.
-
Under fire for vulgar bathroom comment, Vancouver council candidate says it was a 'joke'
A Vancouver council candidate is clarifying something he said in a YouTube video while giving advice on a landlord-tenant dispute.
-
Rioters trash venue after Lil Baby performance cancelled in Vancouver
A riot erupted at a music festival in East Vancouver Sunday after headliner Lil Baby cancelled his performance shortly before he was scheduled to take the stage.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing today, warming tomorrow
It should start to feel warmer this afternoon with sunshine and light wind.
-
'Your gas guzzler kills': Edmonton woman finds warning on her SUV along with deflated tires
A vigilante trend of deflating SUV and pickup tires in the name of environmental protection appears to have arrived in Edmonton with one victim calling it "frustrating."
Windsor
-
Police say woman pushed down stairs in Bleneheim assault
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after one woman was allegedly pushed down some stairs and another was thrown against a wall. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a disturbance call on Flemingo Street in Blenheim.
-
'Serious collision' closes section of Howard Ave in LaSalle
LaSalle police and fire are on scene of a “serious collision” on Howard Avenue. Shortly after 7 a.m. LaSalle fire posted on social media to avoid the area of the 7000 block of Howard Ave. just north of North Townline Road.
-
School year seemingly returns to normal as pandemic eases
The school year appears to have returned to ‘normal’ as the pandemic eases.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk, another gang member planned to kill Keesha Bitternose: witness
A crown witness testified that Dillon Whitehawk and another Indian Mafia (IM) gang member talked about murdering Keesha Bitternose hours before her death, as the trial enters its second week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
-
Greg Fertuck’s lawyers ask to withdraw from murder trial following complaint to law society
The lawyers representing a man accused of killing his estranged wife are asking to withdraw from the case mid-trial, following complaints made to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.
Ottawa
-
Customers allege companies owned by United People of Canada director stiffed them on wedding services
Companies owned by the one remaining director of a group that occupies an Ottawa church are being accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and leaving them in the dark.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
-
Cool, rainy weather continues in Ottawa on Tuesday
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C.
Saskatoon
-
'Everything is not fine': Overcapacity ERs creating longer ambulance wait times
Overcrowded emergency rooms and chronic understaffing are leading to increased wait times for ambulances in Saskatchewan, and especially in Saskatoon,
-
Greg Fertuck’s lawyers ask to withdraw from murder trial following complaint to law society
The lawyers representing a man accused of killing his estranged wife are asking to withdraw from the case mid-trial, following complaints made to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon resident remembers visit from Queen Elizabeth II in 1951
The royal tour of the city went up the Broadway Bridge and along Saskatchewan Crescent, right in front of Diane Schaffel’s home.