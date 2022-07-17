Montreal Children's Hospital lifts 'emergency alert' and resumes normal ER operations
Montreal Children's Hospital lifts 'emergency alert' and resumes normal ER operations
The Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) has lifted its emergency alert after serious overcrowding in its emergency room on Sunday.
While the ER is "resuming normal operations," the children's hospital is still urging parents to avoid taking their children to the ER with non-urgent and non-severe health issues, according to a statement it released on Monday.
On Sunday the hospital was turning away some patients and some nurses cut their vacations short as the emergency room had become filled in recent days with "a significantly higher number of sick and seriously ill children."
By Monday, the ER occupancy rate had fallen to 167 per cent at the children's hospital, down from 192 per cent on Sunday. The most overcrowded ER in Montreal is currently at the Royal Victoria Hospital, where the occupancy rate has reached 206 per cent, according to Montreal's Public Health Department.
The MCH has been dealing with an unusual surge in ER visits for children of all ages not typically seen in the middle of July, and is telling families whose kids have non-urgent conditions to seek other alternatives, such as their family physicians, walk-in clinics, or to call the Quebec government's Info-Santé line.
"We must protect our ability to care for the sickest of our sick children," Dr. Robert Barnes, the hospital's associate director of professional services, told CTV News on Sunday.
Barnes said the overcrowded ER is not seeing children showing up with COVID-19, although many do end up testing positive when they're examined.
Pediatric infections, gastrointestinal illnesses, or flare-ups of chronic conditions are among the conditions driving this summertime surge in hospital visits.
Barnes also said Sunday the high occupancy rate reached "a critical level, that we're alerting the public that if you do not have a serious medical condition you cannot be seen today at the Montreal Children's Hospital emergency room because we are focusing all our attention on the most critical and seriously ill."
Nurses and other health-care workers are stepping up to deal with the increased demand, and more beds have been reopened recently, but Barnes said it wasn't sustainable.
"Our nurses, our professionals, and all of our employees at the Children's have gone above and beyond, some coming off of vacation, many coming in on their weekend off [when] it was not a day that they were to be working, and they are responding to the call to provide us with this additional capacity over our usual summer service levels in order to care for so many of these children," said Barnes.
Dr. Robert Barnes, Montreal Children's Hospital associate director of professional services. (Joe Lofaro/CTV News)
Even then, it's still not enough to handle the workload, he said, "and it's not something that we're going to be able to keep up for a very long time."
FRAGILE HEALTH-CARE SYSTEM
The ER at the Children's is not immune to the general labour shortage in Quebec's health-care system, Barnes acknowledged, and that bringing back workers from time off is burning them out.
The overcrowding comes at a time when physicians are raising concerns about the intense workload across Montreal's ERs and an increasing number of health-care workers overall are off work due to COVID-19. As of Friday, the Ministry of Health said 7,138 health workers were absent due to self-isolation, waiting for PCR test results, or other coronavirus-related reasons.
A pair of young doctors who are both leaving Montreal to practice in Toronto recently told CTV News the ERs are "chronically understaffed" and "stressed," and complained that their workload makes it difficult to care for their own children at home.
"I love Montreal. It's the city I grew up in, and to leave it again for the second time, it's disappointing," said Dr. Philip Stasiak, who is leaving with his wife, Dr. Daria Denissova.
- READ MORE: Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
The married couple said their decision to leave is two-fold: they blame the broken health-care system in Quebec as well as the implications of the controversial new language law, Bill 96.
The Lachine Hospital ER in Montreal and five other ERs across Quebec were forced to partially close over the summer due to a shortage of workers. The closures — mostly overnight — represent one in 20 across the province in what the province is describing as a temporary cutback in service.
"The next few months could be difficult," said Health Minister Christian Dubé in a news release published in late June. Ontario is also facing a health-care staffing crunch that is seeing some hospitals issue warnings about emergency room closures over the summer months.
While Quebec has hired 115 doctors for Montreal, family physician Dr. Mark Roper recently told CTV that 71 doctors are retiring in Montreal and 13 family doctors will leave for other regions, resulting in a net loss of 84.
He said the hiring of 115 PREM positions is not enough to address the working conditions and patient care.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
Tenants with large corporate landlords more likely to face poor living conditions, survey suggests
A new survey of Canadian tenants suggests that renters in units owned by large corporations were more likely to face poor living conditions compared to those in private or family-owned housing. With a higher percentage of these tenants experiencing maintenance issues in their units, this lack of care is ultimately used to drive out existing tenants in order to hike up rent prices, one advocacy group says.
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has declared force majeure on gas supplies to Europe to at least one major customer, according to a letter from Gazprom that will add to European fears of fuel shortages.
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
BREAKING | Patrick Brown will seek another term as Brampton mayor in next election
Brampton Mayor and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Patrick Brown filed papers to stand for re-election in that city on Monday.
Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain
A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward Monday to Britain and fuelled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France, which evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames spreading through tinder-dry forests.
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana
The World Health Organization has declared Ghana's first outbreak of the Ebola-like Marburg virus disease after labs confirmed the infections in two cases announced earlier this month.
Could one country sue another for its greenhouse gas emissions?
A recent study of the economic costs of greenhouse gas emissions is raising questions about the possibility of climate litigation between countries.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Patrick Brown will seek another term as Brampton mayor in next election
Brampton Mayor and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Patrick Brown filed papers to stand for re-election in that city on Monday.
-
As many as 1,000 Hells Angels members to roll through Ontario this weekend
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
-
Petition calls for new Ontario daycare policy after child dies in hot car
An Ontario mother is calling on the government to institute a policy in which daycare staff contact parents of absent children in hopes of preventing hot car deaths.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia breast cancer researcher receives $250K grant
Dr. Paola Marignani, a medical professor at Dalhousie University, is leading the charge in breast cancer research. Marignani recently received $250,000 from the Canadian Cancer Society to further her research in precision oncology.
-
Ukrainian doctors who fled the war to N.L. say they are frustrated with province
A physician who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine and arrived in Newfoundland last month says she's not the only doctor from her country frustrated by the lack of help from the provincial government.
-
Cystic fibrosis drug coverage approved for more kids in Nova Scotia
A drug treatment for cystic fibrosis will now be covered by the Nova Scotia government for children between the ages of six and 11.
London
-
Accused in sexual interference investigation charged a second time
A London man charged earlier this month as part of a sexual interference investigation has been arrested again, according to police.
-
Keiron Gregory pleads guilty to 2020 manslaughter in death of Liberian war lord
A 23-year-old has pleaded guilty to of manslaughter and break and enter in connection to the 2020 death of Bill Horrace.
-
van Holst seeks re-election to council seat — not running for mayor
After exploring a possible run for the mayor’s office last month, Michael van Holst has decided to seek re-election to the council seat representing Ward 1.
Northern Ontario
-
Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted release for reintegration program
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted Sudbury cop killer Peter Pennett, 57, has been granted permission for unescorted temporary absences for personal development to attend the 60-day 'First Steps' reintegration program at a community residential facility.
-
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
-
Two Hamilton 18-year-olds charged with kidnapping Sudbury man
Two 18-year-old men from Hamilton were arrested in downtown Sudbury on Saturday after a 51-year-old local man told police they kidnapped him and held him against his will for several days.
Calgary
-
Police shoot attempted break-in suspect in Coventry Hills, ASIRT investigating
One man is in hospital after being shot by Calgary police in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.
-
Bull rider Buttar fit to be tied in Calgary Stampede rodeo
After Shane Proctor posted an 88.5-point ride atop 2 Guns, Dakota Buttar matched his competitor's score with his wild ride aboard Lil Hootch.
-
Calgary Stampede 2022 comes to an end, organizers thrilled with turnout
As of Saturday, the Calgary Stampede saw 1.109 million guests. Organizers expect the total attendance number to reach 1.2 million by the end of Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Guelph Lake closed for missing swimmer search
The main beach at Guelph Lake Conservation Area has been shut down as emergency crews search for a missing swimmer.
-
One person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Perth County: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Perth County on Monday.
-
More than 30 reports of SUVs with deflated tires in Waterloo Region, group takes responsibility
Waterloo regional police say they received more than 30 reports of SUV tires being deflated in the area, and one group is taking responsibility.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfires: Gusty winds in Lytton's forecast as blaze remains out of control
Showers are likely over the northern end of British Columbia's Fraser Canyon, potentially aiding crews battling a 17-square kilometre wildfire just west of the village of Lytton.
-
Man drowns in Okanagan lake while trying to help another boat passenger
A man who was trying to help a boat passenger in an Okanagan lake over the weekend drowned, local Mounties say.
-
Man who threatened employee over slice of pizza facing charges: Vancouver police
A man who allegedly threatened a fast-food restaurant employee over a slice of pizza is now facing charges, Vancouver police say.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
-
Last tickets to pope's Edmonton mass now to be released on Friday
The final block of tickets to Pope Francis' mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on July 26 will no longer be released Monday, as originally scheduled.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, with a chance of scattered precipitation
We'll continue our run of above-average temperatures through at least the next 10 days, probably right to the end of July.
Windsor
-
Unifor hopes to find more options for Syncreon workers
The Unifor Local 444 president is looking for other options for the 280 workers at Syncreon Automotive facing layoffs.
-
David Foster and Katharine McPhee announced to perform at Caesars Windsor
The Kat & Dave Show is coming to Windsor this fall.
-
Chatham-Kent police officer helps woman after mobility scooter stops working
Chatham-Kent police are crediting one of their officers who helped a woman after her mobility scooter stopped working downtown Chatham.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | 'It's always a good time': Positive feelings prevail as Country Thunder 2022 winds down
The 2022 running of Country Thunder Saskatchewan entered its final stretch on Sunday, leaving a positive impact on some of the long-time fans of the festival.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | More severe weather hits Sask. on Sunday
Once again severe thunderstorms rolled through parts of Saskatchewan on Sunday, prompting more people to get out and take pictures of the weather passing them by.
-
Saskatchewan finance minister spent $8,000 on private plane to attend commerce lunch
Saskatchewan's finance minister spent nearly $8,000 on a private plane to attend a chamber of commerce lunch days after she tabled a provincial budget containing tax hikes.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
-
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
-
Kingston Health Sciences Centre capping patients at Urgent Care Centre due to staffing shortage
Starting Wednesday, the Urgent Care Centre at Kingston's Hotel Dieu Hospital will provide care for up to 120 patients each day, and the clinic may close earlier than 8 p.m. several days per week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Fire Department makes water rescue after 'party island' mishap
One person was brought back to shore unharmed after going missing near Poplar Bluffs.
-
Brits by the Bess car show takes over downtown Saskatoon
There was a British invasion of sorts in downtown Saskatoon on Sunday with roughly 60 classic cars using up the space in front of the Delta Bessborough Hotel for the 22nd running of Brits by the Bess.
-
Saskatoon police to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting near Belle Plaine
An officer involved shooting on Highway 1 on Sunday has left a 27-year-old-man dead.