New measures coming to fight gun violence in Montreal

Additional measures to strengthen the fight against gun violence in Montreal will be announced Saturday afternoon at a news conference.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Security Geneviève Guilbault will be accompanied for the occasion by Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal region Chantal Rouleau, as well as Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and the Acting Director of the Montreal Police Department (SPVM), Sophie Roy.

The number of shootings in the city has increased in recent months, and the two homicides last Tuesday, which occurred in broad daylight in public places, have once again shaken Montrealers' sense of security.

In the space of 30 minutes, during the lunch hour on Tuesday, one man was shot in the parking lot of the Rockland shopping center and another on the terrace of a pizzeria on Saint-Denis St.

On Friday, Plante responded to those who accuse her of wanting to defund the police, assuring them that this is not true.

She also refuted allegations that money granted by the Quebec government for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) was used elsewhere.

"The money for the SPVM goes to the SPVM. Money for housing goes to housing. Money for parks goes to parks. The money goes to the right places. Our management is irreproachable," she said in a press scrum.

Plante also criticized people trying to "scare" people with such accusations.

"I'm tired of people scaring the world, scaring the police by saying that our administration wants to definance. This is not true! It has never happened, and it will never happen," Plante said.