New image shows what Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou could look like today

The Missing Children's Network has unveiled Tuesday an aged picture of a child who went missing six years ago in Montreal's north end.

The aged image of Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, who was 10 years old at the time of his disappearance from Montreal's Ahuntsic neighbourhood on March 12, 2018, was produced by experts with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Its unveiling is intended to inform the public of what the boy could look like today.

The hope is that it may solicit new information that could help Montreal police (SPVM) investigate his disappearance.

Frédéric Kouakou, the boy's father, says he also hopes the image will stimulate people's memory of his son.

Missing Children's Network Executive Director Mélanie Aubut adds that the organization stands by Ariel's family as every missing child deserves to be remembered.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was seen leaving his home on foot to visit a friend.

He has not been seen since.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 12, 2024.